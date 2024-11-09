K-Wings Drop Back & Forth Affair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-3-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, came up just short at the Fort Wayne Komets (7-1-0-0), losing 4-3 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Saturday.

Ryan Naumovski (1) opened the game's scoring with his first professional goal at the 3:04 mark of the first. Theo Calvas (2) pushed the puck ahead with a long pass to Naumovski coming across the blue line, and the rookie drove through the right circle and snapped a wrister top-shelf for the 1-0 lead.

Joe Arntsen (1) notched his first pro goal at the 6:36 mark to push the K-Wings' advantage to 2-0. The rookie reclaimed his rebound that came back to the point and he fired a laser just under the crossbar. Collin Saccoman (3) and Quinn Preston (3) assisted on the goal.

Fort Wayne struck back with just 7.3 seconds remaining in the second, and the Komets scored 49 seconds into the third to make it 2-2.

Then, Fort Wayne scored on the power play at the 7:52 mark to take the 3-2 lead.

Arntsen (2) wasn't done yet, though. The rookie defender scored again at the 12:50 mark to tie the game for Kalamazoo. Naumovski (1) sent the puck behind the Komets' net for Jermaine Loewen (1), who found Arntsen at the right point to send a shot that deflected off the netminder's trapper and into the back of the net.

The Komets unfortunately answered with the game-winning goal at the 18:16 mark.

Jonathan Lemieux (3-2-0-0) was stellar in net and faced 47 shots on the evening, stopping 43, in the loss.

Kalamazoo returns home to face Toledo (6-2-1-0) at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center.

Sunday's matchup is the K-Wings' Military Appreciation Game versus Toledo at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings hat.

