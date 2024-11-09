Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville
November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Nov. 9) the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled goaltender Michael Simpson from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Simpson, 21, is in his first professional season after spending the 2023-24 season with the Ontario Hockey League Champion London Knights. In three games this season with Orlando, the London, Ontario native is 2-1-0 with a 1.01 goals against average (GAA) and a .967 save percentage (SV%). Simpson recored his first professional shutout with a 25-save victory on Friday night against Florida.
Simpson is a two-time OHL champion, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup with the Peterborough Petes during the 2022-23 season while earning the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as Playoff Most Valuable Player.
