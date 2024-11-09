Nailers Respond with 4-3 Win on First Responders Night

November 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers battle the Trois-Rivieres Lions

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers finished off a strong week of hockey on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena, as they earned five out of six possible points in three games. Wheeling scored twice each in the first two periods for a 4-1 lead, before ultimately securing a 4-3 win. Kyle Jackson led the way offensively for the Nailers with one goal and two primary assists, while Sergei Murashov made 27 saves.

Fans were barely settled into their seats, as the Nailers needed just 30 seconds to open the scoring. Kyle Jackson won an offensive zone face-off, then proceeded to the slot, where Jordan Martel gave him a pass to one-time into the right side of the net. Trois-Rivières tied the score at the 6:32 mark. Jakov Novak held onto the puck at the right face-off dot to allow traffic to set up, then roofed a shot into the top-right corner of the twine. Wheeling regained the lead less than four minutes later. Atley Calvert picked off a pass in neutral ice and sent Jackson breaking in on goal. The initial shot was stopped, but the rebound sat loose in the crease, where it got tapped home by Cole Cameron.

The Nailers carried great energy into the second period, and added some key goals to their lead. At the 5:49 mark, Chris Ortiz made a fabulous play, as he wound down the left side of the ice, then delivered a pass to the top of the crease, where the puck got slammed in by Nick Hutchison. 1:22 later, Wheeling struck on the power play. The home team won a puck battle behind the net, and the end result was Jackson setting up Matty De St. Phalle for an open shot and score from the bottom of the left circle. The Lions pushed back in the back half of the stanza, and trimmed the Nailers lead down to one. Sergei Murashov made a fantastic lunging save on Israel Mianscum, but the rebound kicked to Anthony Beauchamp for a lay-up. Then, with 1:37 remaining, Chris Jandric rushed from end to end and slithered a backhand through Murashov's legs.

Wheeling turned to its defense and goaltending to finish putting the result into the win column, as the match finished 4-3 in favor of the Nailers.

Sergei Murashov backstopped the victory for Wheeling, as he stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Zachary Émond made 15 saves on 19 shots in the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The Nailers will continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday morning, with the first of two Education Day games this season, when they play host to the Fort Wayne Komets at 10:45. Wheeling will also play twice at home next weekend, when the Indy Fuel come to town. Friday night is a Frosty Friday, then Saturday night is Pittsburgh Pirates Night starring Neil Walker. Both face-offs take place at 7:10. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Hall of Fame Night, when Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

