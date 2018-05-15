Rush Announce Full Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, announced the full schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season.

Full Season Ticket Memberships (36 games) are on sale now.

Highlights of the full schedule include the following:

--The Rush will play a total of 72 games in their regular season, with 48 coming against Mountain Division opponents.

--The Idaho Steelheads will play the most games this season against the Rush (17 total: 8 at home, 9 on the road).

--For the first time ever, the Rush will play host to the South Division's Florida Everblades and Atlanta Gladiators three times each in the 2019 portion of the schedule.

--For the first time since the 2015-16 ECHL season, the Rush will play host to the Kansas City Mavericks and Fort Wayne Komets.

--For a second straight year, the Rush will travel to Kalamazoo to play the Wings, and for the first time since the 2016-17 season will travel to Toledo for a pair of showdowns against the Walleye and to Cincinnati to play the Cyclones.

--The longest road trip is 8 games long, and spans from December 4th at Allen to December 15th at Utah. In that trip is a span of 5 games in 6 nights, including a "3-in-3" against Allen and Wichita. On the flip side, the longest home stand the Rush have spans six games from November 21st vs Idaho to December 1st vs Utah.

--Speaking of "3-in-3"'s, there are four such series when three games are played in three nights. One is played at home, while the remaining three occur away from Rapid City.

--There are two instances in which the Rush play an opponent six times in a row: one is against Idaho from November 14th to November 24th, and the other is against Utah from March 6th to March 18th. Following the six-game series against Utah in March, the Rush will play Idaho five consecutive times from March 22nd to March 30th. All such series are split with home and road games alike.

--The full opponent breakdown is as follows:

- Idaho Steelheads - 17 times (8 home, 9 away)

- Utah Grizzlies - 14 times (6 home, 8 away)

- Wichita Thunder - 8 times (4 home, 4 away)

- Kansas City Mavericks - 7 times (4 home, 3 away)

- Allen Americans - 6 times (3 home, 3 away)

- Tulsa Oilers - 6 times (2 home, 4 away)

- Fort Wayne Komets - 4 times (3 home, 1 away)

- Florida Everblades - 3 times (all home)

- Atlanta Gladiators - 3 times (all home)

- Toledo Walleye - 2 times (all away)

- Kalamazoo Wings - 1 time (away)

- Cincinnati Cyclones - 1 time (away)

The following is the FULL 2018-19 ECHL schedule. ALL TIMES ARE MOUNTAIN. HOME GAMES ARE IN RED:

OCTOBER

1) Friday, October 12th at Utah - 7:05 pm

2) Saturday, October 13th at Utah - 7:05 pm

3) Saturday, October 20th vs Kansas City - 7:05 pm (HOME OPENER)

4) Sunday, October 21st vs Kansas City - 3:05 pm

5) Friday, October 26th vs Allen - 7:05 pm

6) Saturday, October 27th vs Allen - 7:05 pm

7) Sunday, October 28th vs Allen - 3:05 pm

NOVEMBER

8) Thursday, November 1st at Tulsa - 6:05 pm

9) Friday, November 2nd at Tulsa - 6:05 pm

10) Saturday, November 3rd at Tulsa - 6:05 pm

11) Wednesday, November 7th vs Fort Wayne - 7:05 pm

12) Friday, November 9th vs Fort Wayne - 7:05 pm

13) Saturday, November 10th vs Fort Wayne - 7:05 pm

14) Wednesday, November 14th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

15) Friday, November 16th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

16) Saturday, November 17th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

17) Wednesday, November 21st vs Idaho - 7:05 pm (THANKSGIVING WEEK)

18) Friday, November 23rd vs Idaho - 7:05 pm (THANKSGIVING WEEK)

19) Saturday, November 24th vs Idaho - 7:05 pm (THANKSGIVING WEEK)

20) Wednesday, November 28 vs Utah - 7:05 pm

21) Friday, November 30th vs Utah - 7:05 pm

DECEMBER

22) Saturday, December 1st, vs Utah - 7:05 pm

23) Tuesday, December 4th at Allen - 6:05 pm

24) Wednesday, Decemebr 5th at Allen - 6:05 pm

25) Friday, December 7th at Wichita - 6:05 pm

26) Saturday, December 8th at Wichita - 6:05 pm

27) Sunday, December 9th at Wichita - 3:05 pm

28) Wednesday, December 12th at Utah - 7:05 pm

29) Friday, December 14th at Utah - 7:05 pm

30) Saturday, December 15th at Utah - 7:05 pm

31) Friday, December 21st vs Wichita - 7:05 pm (WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS)

32) Saturday, December 22nd vs Wichita - 7:05 pm (WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS)

33) Friday, December 28th vs Idaho - 7:05 pm

34) Saturday, December 29th vs Idaho - 7:05 pm

35) Monday, December 31st vs Idaho - 7:05 pm (NEW YEARS EVE)

JANUARY

36) Friday, January 4th at Kansas City - 6:05 pm

37) Saturday, January 5th at Kansas City - 6:05 pm

38) Friday, January 11th vs Tulsa - 7:05 pm

39) Saturday, January 12th vs Tulsa - 7:05 pm

40) Wednesday, January 16th vs Florida - 7:05 pm

41) Friday, January 18th vs Florida - 7:05 pm

42) Saturday, January 19th vs Florida - 7:05 pm

43) Friday, January 25th at Kalamazoo - 5:30 pm

44) Saturday, January 26th at Toledo - 5:15 pm

45) Sunday, January 27th at Toledo - 3:15 pm

46) Tuesday, January 29th at Kansas City - 6:05 pm

FEBRUARY

47) Friday, February 1st at Cincinnati - 5:35 pm

48) Saturday, February 2nd at Fort Wayne - 5:30 pm

49) Friday, February 8th vs Wichita - 7:05 pm

50) Saturday, February 9th vs Wichita - 7:05 pm

51) Wednesday, February 13th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

52) Friday, February 15th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

53) Saturday, February 16th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

54) Wednesday, February 20th vs Atlanta - 7:05 pm

55) Friday, February 22nd vs Atlanta - 7:05 pm

56) Saturday, February 23rd vs Atlanta - 7:05 pm

57) Tuesday, February 26th at Tulsa - 6:05 pm

MARCH

58) Friday, March 1st at Wichita - 6:05 pm

59) Sunday, March 3rd at Allen - 3:05 pm

60) Wednesday, March 6th vs Utah - 7:05 pm

61) Friday, March 8th vs Utah - 7:05 pm

62) Saturday, March 9th vs Utah - 7:05 pm

63) Friday, March 15th at Utah - 7:05 pm

64) Saturday, March 16th at Utah - 7:05 pm

65) Monday, March 18th at Utah - 7:05 pm

66) Friday, March 22nd vs Idaho - 7:05 pm

67) Saturday, March 23rd vs Idaho - 7:05 pm

68) Wednesday, March 27th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

69) Friday, March 29th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

70) Saturday, March 30th at Idaho - 7:10 pm

APRIL

71) Friday, April 5th vs Kansas City - 7:05 pm

72) Saturday, April 6th vs Kansas City - 7:05 pm (FINAL HOME GAME AND FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAME)

For more information on the Rush schedule, call the office at 716-7825, or head to www.rapidcityrush.com.

