Steelheads Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

Boise, ID - The Idaho Steelheads have announced the regular season schedule for 2018-19, their 22nd season in Boise and their 16th ECHL campaign.

The Steelheads open the season on the road on October 12th with a visit to INTRUST Bank Arena to face the Wichita Thunder, the first game of a three-game road trip to open the season. Idaho will open their home schedule at CenturyLink Arena on Friday, October 19th when they welcome the Utah Grizzlies for a two-game set.

Once again this season, Steelheads home games at CenturyLink Arena will all be held on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights, with puck-drop for all home games scheduled for 7:10pm. The Steelheads will face the Rapid City Rush 17 times this season, more than any other opponent. The Steelheads will play 60 of their 72 games against Mountain Division opponents.

- 15 games vs. Utah Grizzlies (7 games at CenturyLink Arena)

- 17 games vs. the Rapid City Rush (9 games at CenturyLink Arena)

- 10 games vs. the Tulsa Oilers (6 games at CenturyLink Arena)

- 6 games vs. the Allen Americans (3 games at CenturyLink Arena)

- 6 games vs. the Wichita Thunder (3 games at CenturyLink Arena)

- 6 games vs. the Kansas City Mavericks (3 games at CenturyLink Arena)

The Steelheads face three opponents for the first time this season. Idaho makes its first-ever trip to Indianapolis on October 30th to face the Indy Fuel. The Steelheads will face the Toledo Walleye for the first time with six meetings this season, three at Huntington Center in early November and three at CenturyLink Arena in mid-January. The Jacksonville IceMen will visit Boise on November 30th for a two-game set, after completing their first season in 2017-18 after relocating from Evansville.

The Steelheads will make their first visit to Kalamazoo in November, after the Wings came to Boise for the first time last season. In March the Steelheads head to Orlando for a three-game set with the Solar Bears, their only prior meeting with Orlando coming in November 2015.

The Steelheads' longest home stand will be a nine-game stay in Boise from November 30th to December 22nd, featuring games against the IceMen, Grizzlies, and Mavericks. Idaho will also face a nine-game road stretch from January 21st to February 9th, traveling to Utah, Wichita, and Allen in that span.

Idaho will see a healthy dose of Rapid City at two points in the schedule, playing them six consecutive times between November 14th and 24th and then five more rimes in a row from March 22nd to March 30th.

OCT 2018

Date Event Tickets

Away Fri Oct 12, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Wichita Thunder

Away Sat Oct 13, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Tulsa Oilers

Away Sun Oct 14, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Tulsa Oilers

Home Fri Oct 19, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Oct 20, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Fri Oct 26, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Sat Oct 27, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Tue Oct 30, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Indy Fuel

NOV 2018

Date Event Tickets

Away Fri Nov 02, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Toledo Walleye

Away Sat Nov 03, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Toledo Walleye

Away Sun Nov 04, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Kalamazoo Wings

Home Wed Nov 07, 2018 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Nov 09, 2018 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Nov 10, 2018 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Wed Nov 14, 2018 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Nov 16, 2018 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Nov 17, 2018 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Wed Nov 21, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Away Fri Nov 23, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Away Sat Nov 24, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Home Fri Nov 30, 2018 Jacksonville Icemen vs. Idaho Steelheads

DEC 2018

Date Event Tickets

Home Sat Dec 01, 2018 Jacksonville Icemen vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Dec 07, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Dec 08, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Wed Dec 12, 2018 Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Dec 14, 2018 Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Dec 15, 2018 Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Dec 21, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Dec 22, 2018 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Fri Dec 28, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Away Sat Dec 29, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Away Mon Dec 31, 2018 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

JAN 2019

Date Event Tickets

Away Sat Jan 05, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Tulsa Oilers

Away Sun Jan 06, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Tulsa Oilers

Home Wed Jan 09, 2019 Toledo Walleye vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Jan 11, 2019 Toledo Walleye vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Jan 12, 2019 Toledo Walleye vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Wed Jan 16, 2019 Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Jan 18, 2019 Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Jan 19, 2019 Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Mon Jan 21, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Sat Jan 26, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Wichita Thunder

Away Sun Jan 27, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Wichita Thunder

Away Wed Jan 30, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans

FEB 2019

Date Event Tickets

Away Fri Feb 01, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans

Away Sat Feb 02, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans

Away Wed Feb 06, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Fri Feb 08, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Sat Feb 09, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Home Wed Feb 13, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Feb 15, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Feb 16, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Wed Feb 20, 2019 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Feb 22, 2019 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Feb 23, 2019 Tulsa Oilers vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Wed Feb 27, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Kansas City Mavericks

MAR 2019

Date Event Tickets

Away Fri Mar 01, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Away Sat Mar 02, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Home Wed Mar 06, 2019 Wichita Thunder vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Mar 08, 2019 Wichita Thunder vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Mar 09, 2019 Wichita Thunder vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Fri Mar 15, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Away Sat Mar 16, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Away Sun Mar 17, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Orlando Solar Bears

Away Fri Mar 22, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Away Sat Mar 23, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush

Home Wed Mar 27, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Fri Mar 29, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Home Sat Mar 30, 2019 Rapid City Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

APR 2019

Date Event Tickets

Home Fri Apr 05, 2019 Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads

Away Sat Apr 06, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

Away Sun Apr 07, 2019 Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies

