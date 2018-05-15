St. John's ECHL Franchise Schedule Released

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - St. John's News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's ECHL Franchise, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced the release of its 2018-19 regular season schedule today.

St. John's will drop the puck the 2018-19 Inaugural season on Friday, October 12th versus the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre. The franchise will play its first road game on Friday, October 19th versus the Manchester Monarchs.

"We are proud to bring professional hockey back to Newfoundland & Labrador", said Glenn Stanford of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, "With the commitment to thirty-six regular season games at Mile One Centre we are excited to showcase the strong product that the ECHL has to offer to the hockey fans in our region."

Other points of interest include:

o The Inaugural season will conclude on the road on Sunday, April 4th versus the Maine Mariners;

o Of the 36 home games, 24 will take place on weekends, including eleven on Saturdays, ten on Fridays and three on Sunday afternoons. Of the remaining 12 home dates, six will take place on Tuesdays and six on Wednesdays;

o The St. John's Franchise will host North division foes 26 times; and, South Division rivals 7 times; 3 games will be played versus the western conferences' Fort Wayne Komets;

o The longest homestand for St. John's is 7 games, which occurs twice, while the lengthiest stretch away from Mile One with 8 games from occurs from Oct 19th- Nov 3rd. The busiest month of the season is March, when the club will play 15 contests;

o St. John's will be a part of the North Division which will consist of the following teams: Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Manchester Monarchs, Reading Royals and the Worcester Railers;

o St. John's will play 3 games in 3 days at home twice during the season, February 8-10 versus the Fort Wayne Komets and March 8-10 versus the Orlando Solar Bears;

o The ECHL schedule is comprised of 72 games with 36 to be hosted at Mile One Centre.

Game time for all home games is 7:00 pm NST, with the exception of the three Sunday contests which begin at 4:00 pm.

ECHL season tickets can be secured by putting down a $50.00 deposit per seat (plus surcharge) in person at the Mile One Centre box office, by phone at 709-576-7657 or online at www.mileonecentre.com . For more information visit www.prohockeyisback.com .

ST. JOHN'S 2018-19 Schedule

OPPONENT DAY DATE

OPPONENT DAY DATE

1 Florida Fri 10/12/2018 50 at Atlanta Wed 2/13/2019

2 Florida Sat 10/13/2018 51 at South Carolina Fri 2/15/2019

3 Adirondack Tue 10/16/2018 52 at Greenville Sat 2/16/2019

4 Adirondack Wed 10/17/2018 53 at Brampton Sat 2/23/2019

5 at Manchester Fri 10/19/2018 54 at Brampton Sun 2/24/2019

6 at Maine Sun 10/21/2018 55 Brampton Fri 3/1/2019

7 at Reading Wed 10/24/2018 56 Brampton Sat 3/2/2019

8 at Brampton Sat 10/27/2018 57 Reading Tue 3/5/2019

9 at Brampton Sun 10/28/2018 58 Reading Wed 3/6/2019

10 at Adirondack Tue 10/30/2018 59 Orlando Fri 3/8/2019

11 at Manchester Fri 11/2/2018 60 Orlando Sat 3/9/2019

12 at Worcester Sat 11/3/2018 61 Orlando Sun 3/10/2019

13 Worcester Tue 11/6/2018 62 at Adirondack Fri 3/15/2019

14 Worcester Wed 11/7/2018 63 at Adirondack Sat 3/16/2019

15 Manchester Fri 11/9/2018 64 at Maine Sun 3/17/2019

16 Manchester Sat 11/10/2018 65 at Manchester Wed 3/20/2019

17 at Reading Fri 11/16/2018 66 at Reading Fri 3/22/2019

18 at Reading Sat 11/17/2018 67 at Reading Sat 3/23/2019

19 at Jacksonville Wed 11/21/2018 68 Manchester Fri 3/29/2019

20 at Orlando Fri 11/23/2018 69 Manchester Sat 3/30/2019

21 at Orlando Sat 11/24/2018 70 at Manchester Fri 4/5/2019

22 Brampton Sat 12/1/2018 71 at Worcester Sat 4/6/2019

23 Brampton Sun 12/2/2018 72 at Maine Sun 4/7/2019

24 Reading Fri 12/7/2018

25 Reading Sat 12/8/2018

Home games inBOLD

26 Maine Tue 12/11/2018

27 Maine Wed 12/12/2018

28 at Brampton Sun 12/16/2018

29 at Reading Fri 12/28/2018

30 at Reading Sat 12/29/2018

31 at Adirondack Mon 12/31/2018

32 Jacksonville Fri 1/4/2019

33 Jacksonville Sat 1/5/2019

34 Maine Tue 1/8/2019

35 Maine Wed 1/9/2019

36 Adirondack Fri 1/11/2019

37 Adirondack Sat 1/12/2019

38 at Maine Wed 1/16/2019

39 at Worcester Fri 1/18/2019

40 at Worcester Sat 1/19/2019

41 at Brampton Sat 1/26/2019

ORLANDO HOME DATES SUBJECT TO

42 at Brampton Sun 1/27/2019

CHANGE DUE TO NBA

43 Worcester Fri 2/1/2019

44 Worcester Sat 2/2/2019

45 Brampton Tue 2/5/2019

46 Brampton Wed 2/6/2019

47 Fort Wayne Fri 2/8/2019

48 Fort Wayne Sat 2/9/2019

49 Fort Wayne Sun 2/10/2019

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.