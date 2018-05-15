Manchester Monarchs Announce 2018-19 Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. -The Manchester Monarchs, proud affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their schedule for the 2018-19 season. The team opens the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13 and 14, before traveling home for Opening Weekend at SNHU Arena on Friday, Oct. 19 against St. John's and Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Reading Royals.
The North Division will welcome two new teams, including the Maine Mariners and St. John's. The Wheeling Nailers will no longer be in the North Division and will play out of the Central Division.
The entire schedule can be found here and an extended breakdown of the home schedule is below. More information, including the full promotional schedule, will be announced in the months leading up to the 2018-19 season. All dates and times for the 2018-19 season are subject to change.
Memberships and group tickets are on sale now through the Monarchs front office by calling 603-626-7825 or by visiting manchestermonarchs.com.
2018-19 Major Theme Nights:
October 19 and 20: Opening Weekend
October 27: DEA Night
November 3: Pancreatic Cancer Night
November 14: Education Day
December 31: New Year's Eve
April 6: Fan Appreciation Night
2018-19 Home Schedule Breakdown:
Most Common Opponent: Maine Mariners for eight games.
Longest Homestand: Six games (Feb. 20 to Mar. 2).
Home Games By Opponent:
Maine (8), Reading (6), Worcester (6), Adirondack (5), St. John's (4), Norfolk (2), Brampton (1), Orlando (1), Wheeling (1), Cincinnati (1), Greenville (1).
Home Games By Month:
October (5), November (5), December (4), January (6), February (8), March (6), April (2).
Home Games by Day:
Monday (1), Wednesday (6), Friday (13), Saturday (12) and Sunday (4).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - May 15 - ECHL
- Manchester Monarchs Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Manchester Monarchs
- Rush Announce Full Schedule - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Announce Full 2018-19 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Open 2018-19 Season at Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kalamazoo Wings Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Reveals Full 2018-19 Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Release 2018-19 Season Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators 2018-2019 Schedule Released - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce Full 2018-2019 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Royals Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces Full 2018-19 Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- St. John's ECHL Franchise Schedule Released - St. John's
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Release Full 2018-19 Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Release Schedule for 2018-19 ECHL Season - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Full Schedule for 2018-19 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Full Schedule Released for 2018-2019 Jacksonville IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Releases 2018-19 Schedule - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.