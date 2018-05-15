Manchester Monarchs Announce 2018-19 Schedule

MANCHESTER, N.H. -The Manchester Monarchs, proud affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their schedule for the 2018-19 season. The team opens the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13 and 14, before traveling home for Opening Weekend at SNHU Arena on Friday, Oct. 19 against St. John's and Saturday, Oct. 20 against the Reading Royals.

The North Division will welcome two new teams, including the Maine Mariners and St. John's. The Wheeling Nailers will no longer be in the North Division and will play out of the Central Division.

The entire schedule can be found here and an extended breakdown of the home schedule is below. More information, including the full promotional schedule, will be announced in the months leading up to the 2018-19 season. All dates and times for the 2018-19 season are subject to change.

Memberships and group tickets are on sale now through the Monarchs front office by calling 603-626-7825 or by visiting manchestermonarchs.com.

2018-19 Major Theme Nights:

October 19 and 20: Opening Weekend

October 27: DEA Night

November 3: Pancreatic Cancer Night

November 14: Education Day

December 31: New Year's Eve

April 6: Fan Appreciation Night

2018-19 Home Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Maine Mariners for eight games.

Longest Homestand: Six games (Feb. 20 to Mar. 2).

Home Games By Opponent:

Maine (8), Reading (6), Worcester (6), Adirondack (5), St. John's (4), Norfolk (2), Brampton (1), Orlando (1), Wheeling (1), Cincinnati (1), Greenville (1).

Home Games By Month:

October (5), November (5), December (4), January (6), February (8), March (6), April (2).

Home Games by Day:

Monday (1), Wednesday (6), Friday (13), Saturday (12) and Sunday (4).

