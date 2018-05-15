Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their 2018-19 regular season schedule.

The Railers will play 36 regular season home games at the DCU Center with the home opener slated for Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners at 7:05pm. Worcester will open on the road for a pair of games in Reading, PA vs. the Royals on October 13 and 14.

31 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 22 of the 31 occurring on either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome 12 different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season, which runs October 13 through April 7.

"86% of our home schedule at the DCU Center falls on prime weekend dates," said Worcester Railers HC president Mike Myers. "We are looking forward to building off the momentum from our inaugural season as we will continue to provide affordable family fun in downtown Worcester."

Worcester will host a season high five game homestand (Nov 14-Nov 23) and will embark on a seven-game road trip (Feb 13-27). The Railers will host a School Day Game on November 14 at 10:05am and a College Night on November 15 with an 8:05pm start. Worcester's 72 game regular season schedule comes to an end with a 3pm start on April 7 vs. the Thunder in Adirondack.

The 2018-19 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer. New opponents visiting the DCU Center this season include Maine, St. John's, Greenville, Orlando, Norfolk, and Cincinnati. Full breakdown of opponents this season:

14X - Maine Mariners (7 home, 7 away)

12X - Manchester Monarchs (6 home, 6 away)

11X - Adirondack Thunder (5 home, 6 away)

8X - Brampton Beast (4 home, 4 away)

8X - St. John's (4 home, 4 away)

6X - Reading Royals (3 home, 3 away)

3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1 home, 2 away)

2X - Tulsa Oilers (0 home, 2 away)

2X - Orlando Solar Bears (2 home, 0 away)

2X - South Carolina Stingrays (1 home, 1 away)

1X - Allen Americans (0 home, 1 away)

1X - Wheeling Nailers (1 home, 0 away)

1X - Norfolk Admirals (1 home, 0 away)

1X - Cincinnati Cyclones (1 home, 0 away)

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Worcester Railers HC games live on 98.9 Nash ICONwith coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquistand Tom Matthews. Full season memberships for the 2018-19 season, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

OCTOBER

Sat 13 @ Reading 7:00pm

Sun 14 @ Reading 5:00pm

SAT 20 MAINE 7:05pm

Wed 24 @ Adirondack 7:00pm

Fri 26 @ Manchester 7:00pm

Sat 27 @ Adirondack 7:00pm

NOVEMBER

FRI 2 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm

SAT 3 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm

Tue 6 @ St. John's 5:30pm

Wed 7 @ St. John's 5:30pm

FRI 9 MAINE 7:05pm

Sat 10 @ Maine 7:00pm

WED 14 READING 10:05am

THU 15 ADIRONDACK 8:05pm

SAT 17 ORLANDO 7:05pm

SUN 18 ORLANDO 3:05pm

FRI 23 MANCHESTER 7:05pm

Sun 25 @ Brampton 2:00pm

Tue 27 @ Brampton 11:00am

Fri 30 @ Maine 7:15pm

DECEMBER

SUN 2 MAINE 3:05pm

WED 5 BRAMPTON 7:05pm

FRI 7 BRAMPTON 7:05pm

Sun 9 @ Maine 3:00pm

WED 12 MANCHESTER 7:05pm

FRI 14 MANCHESTER 7:05pm

SAT 15 MAINE 7:05pm

Wed 19 @ Brampton 11:00am

FRI 21 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm

SAT 22 READING 7:05pm

Fri 28 @ Maine 7:15pm

SAT 29 MAINE 7:05pm

JANUARY

Fri 4 @ South Carolina 7:05pm

Sat 5 @ Greenville 7:05pm

Sun 6 @ Greenville 3:05pm

SAT 12 READING 7:05pm

SUN 13 MANCHESTER 3:05pm

FRI 18 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm

SAT 19 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm

Fri 25 @ Adirondack 7:00pm

SAT 26 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm

Sun 27 @ Manchester 3:00pm

Wed 30 @ Brampton 7:00pm

FEBRUARY

Fri 1 @ St. John's 5:30pm

Sat 2 @ St. John's 5:30pm

FRI 8 GREENVILLE 7:05pm

SAT 9 WHEELING 7:05pm

SUN 10 CINCINNATI 3:05pm

Wed 13 @ Maine 7:00pm

Fri 15 @ Allen 8:05pm

Sat 16 @ Tulsa 8:05pm

Sun 17 @ Tulsa 5:05pm

Wed 20 @ Manchester 7:00pm

Sun 24 @ Maine 3:00pm

Wed 27 @ Manchester 7:00pm

MARCH

SUN 3 ADIRONDACK 3:05pm

Wed 6 @ Adirondack 7:00pm

Fri 8 @ Adirondack 7:00pm

SAT 9 NORFOLK 7:05pm

SUN 10 SOUTH CAROLINA 3:05pm

Fri 15 @ Manchester 7:00pm

SAT 16 MAINE 7:05pm

SUN 17 MANCHESTER 3:05pm

FRI 22 MAINE 7:05pm

Sat 23 @ Manchester 6:00pm

Sun 24 @ Reading 4:00pm

SAT 30 BRAMPTON 7:05pm

SUN 31 BRAMPTON 3:05pm

APRIL

WED 3 MANCHESTER 7:05pm

Fri 5 @ Maine 7:15pm

SAT 6 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm

Sun 7 @ Adirondack 3:00pm

All date and times are subject to change.

All times listed are in Eastern time.

All home games played at the DCU Center.

