Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today their 2018-19 regular season schedule.
The Railers will play 36 regular season home games at the DCU Center with the home opener slated for Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners at 7:05pm. Worcester will open on the road for a pair of games in Reading, PA vs. the Royals on October 13 and 14.
31 of the 36 Railers home games will be played on the weekends with 22 of the 31 occurring on either Saturday or Sunday. The Railers will welcome 12 different opponents to the DCU Center during the seven-month regular season, which runs October 13 through April 7.
"86% of our home schedule at the DCU Center falls on prime weekend dates," said Worcester Railers HC president Mike Myers. "We are looking forward to building off the momentum from our inaugural season as we will continue to provide affordable family fun in downtown Worcester."
Worcester will host a season high five game homestand (Nov 14-Nov 23) and will embark on a seven-game road trip (Feb 13-27). The Railers will host a School Day Game on November 14 at 10:05am and a College Night on November 15 with an 8:05pm start. Worcester's 72 game regular season schedule comes to an end with a 3pm start on April 7 vs. the Thunder in Adirondack.
The 2018-19 Worcester Railers HC promotional schedule will be released later this summer. New opponents visiting the DCU Center this season include Maine, St. John's, Greenville, Orlando, Norfolk, and Cincinnati. Full breakdown of opponents this season:
14X - Maine Mariners (7 home, 7 away)
12X - Manchester Monarchs (6 home, 6 away)
11X - Adirondack Thunder (5 home, 6 away)
8X - Brampton Beast (4 home, 4 away)
8X - St. John's (4 home, 4 away)
6X - Reading Royals (3 home, 3 away)
3X - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1 home, 2 away)
2X - Tulsa Oilers (0 home, 2 away)
2X - Orlando Solar Bears (2 home, 0 away)
2X - South Carolina Stingrays (1 home, 1 away)
1X - Allen Americans (0 home, 1 away)
1X - Wheeling Nailers (1 home, 0 away)
1X - Norfolk Admirals (1 home, 0 away)
1X - Cincinnati Cyclones (1 home, 0 away)
OCTOBER
Sat 13 @ Reading 7:00pm
Sun 14 @ Reading 5:00pm
SAT 20 MAINE 7:05pm
Wed 24 @ Adirondack 7:00pm
Fri 26 @ Manchester 7:00pm
Sat 27 @ Adirondack 7:00pm
NOVEMBER
FRI 2 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm
SAT 3 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm
Tue 6 @ St. John's 5:30pm
Wed 7 @ St. John's 5:30pm
FRI 9 MAINE 7:05pm
Sat 10 @ Maine 7:00pm
WED 14 READING 10:05am
THU 15 ADIRONDACK 8:05pm
SAT 17 ORLANDO 7:05pm
SUN 18 ORLANDO 3:05pm
FRI 23 MANCHESTER 7:05pm
Sun 25 @ Brampton 2:00pm
Tue 27 @ Brampton 11:00am
Fri 30 @ Maine 7:15pm
DECEMBER
SUN 2 MAINE 3:05pm
WED 5 BRAMPTON 7:05pm
FRI 7 BRAMPTON 7:05pm
Sun 9 @ Maine 3:00pm
WED 12 MANCHESTER 7:05pm
FRI 14 MANCHESTER 7:05pm
SAT 15 MAINE 7:05pm
Wed 19 @ Brampton 11:00am
FRI 21 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm
SAT 22 READING 7:05pm
Fri 28 @ Maine 7:15pm
SAT 29 MAINE 7:05pm
JANUARY
Fri 4 @ South Carolina 7:05pm
Sat 5 @ Greenville 7:05pm
Sun 6 @ Greenville 3:05pm
SAT 12 READING 7:05pm
SUN 13 MANCHESTER 3:05pm
FRI 18 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm
SAT 19 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm
Fri 25 @ Adirondack 7:00pm
SAT 26 ADIRONDACK 7:05pm
Sun 27 @ Manchester 3:00pm
Wed 30 @ Brampton 7:00pm
FEBRUARY
Fri 1 @ St. John's 5:30pm
Sat 2 @ St. John's 5:30pm
FRI 8 GREENVILLE 7:05pm
SAT 9 WHEELING 7:05pm
SUN 10 CINCINNATI 3:05pm
Wed 13 @ Maine 7:00pm
Fri 15 @ Allen 8:05pm
Sat 16 @ Tulsa 8:05pm
Sun 17 @ Tulsa 5:05pm
Wed 20 @ Manchester 7:00pm
Sun 24 @ Maine 3:00pm
Wed 27 @ Manchester 7:00pm
MARCH
SUN 3 ADIRONDACK 3:05pm
Wed 6 @ Adirondack 7:00pm
Fri 8 @ Adirondack 7:00pm
SAT 9 NORFOLK 7:05pm
SUN 10 SOUTH CAROLINA 3:05pm
Fri 15 @ Manchester 7:00pm
SAT 16 MAINE 7:05pm
SUN 17 MANCHESTER 3:05pm
FRI 22 MAINE 7:05pm
Sat 23 @ Manchester 6:00pm
Sun 24 @ Reading 4:00pm
SAT 30 BRAMPTON 7:05pm
SUN 31 BRAMPTON 3:05pm
APRIL
WED 3 MANCHESTER 7:05pm
Fri 5 @ Maine 7:15pm
SAT 6 ST. JOHN'S 7:05pm
Sun 7 @ Adirondack 3:00pm
All date and times are subject to change.
All times listed are in Eastern time.
All home games played at the DCU Center.
