Solar Bears to Open 2018-19 Season at Home

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2018-19 season. The final 2018-19 Solar Bears schedule will be made available shortly after the NBA schedule is released later this summer.

Orlando will open its seventh season of ECHL competition on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. It is the fourth time that the Solar Bears will open their season on home ice, and the second home opener against Atlanta.

ALL GAME DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

INTERESTED IN COMING TO OPENING NIGHT?

The Solar Bears' 2018-19 regular season schedule features 11 opponents on the calendar, including two new teams, the Maine Mariners and the unnamed expansion franchise based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Solar Bears will host a total of nine different teams at home over the course of the season, including non-division opponents St. John's, the Manchester Monarchs and the Idaho Steelheads.

The Solar Bears will continue the 2018-19 season as members of the South Division, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Date Visiting Team GF Home Team GF Venue Attendance Time

Oct. 13 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Oct. 19 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 20 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EDT

Oct. 24 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 26 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 27 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:00 pm EDT

Nov. 2 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT

Nov. 3 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT

Nov. 6 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 10:30 am EST

Nov. 10 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST

Nov. 11 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 3:05 pm EST

Nov. 14 Orlando - Maine - Cross Insurance Arena 7:00 pm EST

Nov. 16 Orlando - Manchester - SNHU Arena 7:00 pm EST

Nov. 17 Orlando - Worcester - DCU Center 7:05 pm EST

Nov. 18 Orlando - Worcester - DCU Center 3:05 pm EST

Nov. 21 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Nov. 23 St. John's - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Nov. 24 St. John's - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 1 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 2 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST

Dec. 7 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST

Dec. 8 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 9 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST

Dec. 12 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 14 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST

Dec. 15 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 20 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 21 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 22 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 27 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 28 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 29 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 2 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 5 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 6 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST

Jan. 9 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 11 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 12 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 17 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 18 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 19 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Jan. 25 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST

Jan. 26 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST

Jan. 31 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 2 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST

Feb. 7 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 8 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 9 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 15 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 16 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 17 Manchester - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST

Feb. 21 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 22 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Feb. 23 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Mar. 1 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EST

Mar. 2 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST

Mar. 8 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 7:00 pm NST

Mar. 9 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 7:00 pm NST

Mar. 10 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 4:00 pm NDT

Mar. 13 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 15 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 16 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 17 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EDT

Mar. 22 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 23 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 27 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EDT

Mar. 29 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EDT

Mar. 30 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT

Mar. 31 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3:00 pm EDT

Apr. 4 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Apr. 5 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT

Apr. 7 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EDT

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.