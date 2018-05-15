Solar Bears to Open 2018-19 Season at Home
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2018-19 season. The final 2018-19 Solar Bears schedule will be made available shortly after the NBA schedule is released later this summer.
Orlando will open its seventh season of ECHL competition on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. It is the fourth time that the Solar Bears will open their season on home ice, and the second home opener against Atlanta.
ALL GAME DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
INTERESTED IN COMING TO OPENING NIGHT?
The Solar Bears' 2018-19 regular season schedule features 11 opponents on the calendar, including two new teams, the Maine Mariners and the unnamed expansion franchise based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Solar Bears will host a total of nine different teams at home over the course of the season, including non-division opponents St. John's, the Manchester Monarchs and the Idaho Steelheads.
The Solar Bears will continue the 2018-19 season as members of the South Division, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Norfolk Admirals and South Carolina Stingrays.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
Date Visiting Team GF Home Team GF Venue Attendance Time
Oct. 13 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Oct. 19 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 20 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EDT
Oct. 24 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 26 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 27 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:00 pm EDT
Nov. 2 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT
Nov. 3 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT
Nov. 6 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 10:30 am EST
Nov. 10 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST
Nov. 11 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 3:05 pm EST
Nov. 14 Orlando - Maine - Cross Insurance Arena 7:00 pm EST
Nov. 16 Orlando - Manchester - SNHU Arena 7:00 pm EST
Nov. 17 Orlando - Worcester - DCU Center 7:05 pm EST
Nov. 18 Orlando - Worcester - DCU Center 3:05 pm EST
Nov. 21 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Nov. 23 St. John's - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Nov. 24 St. John's - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 1 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 2 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST
Dec. 7 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST
Dec. 8 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 9 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST
Dec. 12 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 14 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST
Dec. 15 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 20 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 21 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 22 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 27 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 28 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 29 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 2 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 5 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 6 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST
Jan. 9 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 11 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 12 Orlando - Norfolk - Norfolk Scope 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 17 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 18 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 19 South Carolina - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Jan. 25 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EST
Jan. 26 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST
Jan. 31 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 2 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EST
Feb. 7 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 8 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 9 Orlando - Jacksonville - Veterans Memorial Arena 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 15 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 16 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 17 Manchester - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EST
Feb. 21 Norfolk - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 22 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Feb. 23 Greenville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Mar. 1 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:30 pm EST
Mar. 2 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EST
Mar. 8 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 7:00 pm NST
Mar. 9 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 7:00 pm NST
Mar. 10 Orlando - St. John's - Mile One Centre 4:00 pm NDT
Mar. 13 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 15 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 16 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 17 Idaho - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EDT
Mar. 22 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 23 Orlando - Florida - Germain Arena 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 27 Orlando - Atlanta - Infinite Energy Arena 7:35 pm EDT
Mar. 29 Orlando - South Carolina - North Charleston Coliseum 7:05 pm EDT
Mar. 30 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 7:00 pm EDT
Mar. 31 Orlando - Greenville - Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3:00 pm EDT
Apr. 4 Atlanta - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Apr. 5 Jacksonville - Orlando - Amway Center 7:00 pm EDT
Apr. 7 Florida - Orlando - Amway Center 1:30 pm EDT
