Full Schedule Released for 2018-2019 Jacksonville IceMen

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The ECHL today announced the release of the 2018-2019 league schedule. The Jacksonville Icemen will enjoy home ice advantage the first four games of the 2018-2019 season, before heading to Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday, October 28th to face the Swamp Rabbits in a home-and-home series.

In January, Jacksonville will travel to visit expansion team St. John's in Newfoundland, their farthest road game at 2,598 miles one-way. The Icemen will become most familiar with the Amway Center this year, visiting the Orlando Solar Bears seven times. A close second, Jacksonville will make six trips each to the Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals.

A departure from the inaugural season, the puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET, except Fridays when it will remain 7:30 p.m. ET. The 2018-2019 season opens at Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m. against South Carolina.

By the numbers:

2: Teams Jacksonville will visit for the first time (Idaho, St. John's)

7: Games played in a 9-day road stretch from January 12th through 21st

11: Total away games in January

13: Times the Icemen will face the Florida Everblades, more than any other team

141: Miles traveled one-way to closest destination, Orlando, where the Icemen will visit seven times

2,598: Miles traveled one-way to farthest destination (St. John's, Newfoundland)

OCTOBER (4H, 1A)

Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Fri., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando

Thurs., Oct. 25, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

Sun., Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m.: AT Greenville

NOVEMBER (10H, 5A)

Fri., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Florida

Sat., Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Tues., Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m.: AT Orlando

Thurs., Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m.: South Carolina

Fri., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida

Sat., Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m.: AT Florida

Mon., Nov. 12, time TBD: Norfolk

Weds., Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Fri., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: Wheeling

Sat., Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m.: AT Greenville

Tues., Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Weds., Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m.: St. John's

Fri., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

Sat., Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville

Fri., Nov. 30, 7:10 p.m.: AT Idaho

DECEMBER (6H, 7A)

Sat., Dec. 1, 7:10 p.m.: AT Idaho

Weds., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida

Fri., Dec. 7 , 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina

Sat., Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

Weds., Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Fri., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta

Sat., Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Weds., Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Fri., Dec. 21, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta

Sat., Dec. 22, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta

Thurs., Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Fri., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando

Sat., Dec. 29, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

JANUARY (1H, 11A)

Fri., Jan. 4, 7:00 p.m.: AT St. John's

Sat., Jan. 5, 7:00 p.m.: AT St. John's

Sat., Jan. 12, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta

Sun., Jan. 13, 3:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina

Tues., Jan. 15, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina

Weds., Jan. 16, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Fri., Jan. 18, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Sat., Jan. 19, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Mon., Jan. 21, 12:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta

Fri., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida

Sat., Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Tues., Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida

FEBRUARY (8H, 4A)

Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Norfolk

Sat., Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Thurs., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

Fri., Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

Sat., Feb. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Weds., Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m.: Manchester

Fri., Feb. 15, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

Sat., Feb. 16, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina

Weds., Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Sat., Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Sun., Feb. 24, 3:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Weds., Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

MARCH (7H, 6A)

Fri., Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m.: South Carolina

Sat., Mar. 2, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina

Sun., Mar. 3, 3:00 p.m.: Florida

Fri., Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

Sat., Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville

Sun., Mar. 10, 3:00 p.m.: Atlanta

Sun., Mar. 17, 3:00 p.m.: AT Greenville

Weds., Mar. 20, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Fri., Mar. 22, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Sat., Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk

Thurs., Mar. 28, 7:00 p.m.: AT Greenville

Fri., Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta

Sat., Mar. 30, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

APRIL (2A)

Fri., Apr. 5, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando

Sat., Apr. 6, 7:00 p.m.: AT Florida

Single game tickets go on sale in September, and season tickets are currently on sale at www.JacksonvilleIcemen.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.