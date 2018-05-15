Full Schedule Released for 2018-2019 Jacksonville IceMen
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The ECHL today announced the release of the 2018-2019 league schedule. The Jacksonville Icemen will enjoy home ice advantage the first four games of the 2018-2019 season, before heading to Greenville, South Carolina on Sunday, October 28th to face the Swamp Rabbits in a home-and-home series.
In January, Jacksonville will travel to visit expansion team St. John's in Newfoundland, their farthest road game at 2,598 miles one-way. The Icemen will become most familiar with the Amway Center this year, visiting the Orlando Solar Bears seven times. A close second, Jacksonville will make six trips each to the Florida Everblades and Norfolk Admirals.
A departure from the inaugural season, the puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET, except Fridays when it will remain 7:30 p.m. ET. The 2018-2019 season opens at Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m. against South Carolina.
By the numbers:
2: Teams Jacksonville will visit for the first time (Idaho, St. John's)
7: Games played in a 9-day road stretch from January 12th through 21st
11: Total away games in January
13: Times the Icemen will face the Florida Everblades, more than any other team
141: Miles traveled one-way to closest destination, Orlando, where the Icemen will visit seven times
2,598: Miles traveled one-way to farthest destination (St. John's, Newfoundland)
OCTOBER (4H, 1A)
Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina
Fri., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando
Thurs., Oct. 25, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta
Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville
Sun., Oct. 28, 3:00 p.m.: AT Greenville
NOVEMBER (10H, 5A)
Fri., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Florida
Sat., Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.: Florida
Tues., Nov. 6, 10:30 a.m.: AT Orlando
Thurs., Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m.: South Carolina
Fri., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida
Sat., Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m.: AT Florida
Mon., Nov. 12, time TBD: Norfolk
Weds., Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.: Florida
Fri., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: Wheeling
Sat., Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m.: AT Greenville
Tues., Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina
Weds., Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m.: St. John's
Fri., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville
Sat., Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville
Fri., Nov. 30, 7:10 p.m.: AT Idaho
DECEMBER (6H, 7A)
Sat., Dec. 1, 7:10 p.m.: AT Idaho
Weds., Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida
Fri., Dec. 7 , 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina
Sat., Dec. 8, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
Weds., Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando
Fri., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta
Sat., Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m.: Florida
Weds., Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina
Fri., Dec. 21, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta
Sat., Dec. 22, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta
Thurs., Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando
Fri., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando
Sat., Dec. 29, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
JANUARY (1H, 11A)
Fri., Jan. 4, 7:00 p.m.: AT St. John's
Sat., Jan. 5, 7:00 p.m.: AT St. John's
Sat., Jan. 12, 7:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta
Sun., Jan. 13, 3:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina
Tues., Jan. 15, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina
Weds., Jan. 16, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Fri., Jan. 18, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Sat., Jan. 19, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Mon., Jan. 21, 12:35 p.m.: AT Atlanta
Fri., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida
Sat., Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m.: Florida
Tues., Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.: AT Florida
FEBRUARY (8H, 4A)
Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Norfolk
Sat., Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk
Thurs., Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
Fri., Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
Sat., Feb. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando
Weds., Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m.: Manchester
Fri., Feb. 15, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
Sat., Feb. 16, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina
Weds., Feb. 20, 7:00 p.m.: Florida
Sat., Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk
Sun., Feb. 24, 3:00 p.m.: Norfolk
Weds., Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta
MARCH (7H, 6A)
Fri., Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m.: South Carolina
Sat., Mar. 2, 7:05 p.m.: AT South Carolina
Sun., Mar. 3, 3:00 p.m.: Florida
Fri., Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville
Sat., Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville
Sun., Mar. 10, 3:00 p.m.: Atlanta
Sun., Mar. 17, 3:00 p.m.: AT Greenville
Weds., Mar. 20, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Fri., Mar. 22, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Sat., Mar. 23, 7:00 p.m.: AT Norfolk
Thurs., Mar. 28, 7:00 p.m.: AT Greenville
Fri., Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta
Sat., Mar. 30, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta
APRIL (2A)
Fri., Apr. 5, 7:00 p.m.: AT Orlando
Sat., Apr. 6, 7:00 p.m.: AT Florida
Single game tickets go on sale in September, and season tickets are currently on sale at www.JacksonvilleIcemen.com.
