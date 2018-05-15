ECHL Reveals Full 2018-19 Season Schedule

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in conjunction with the ECHL, are pleased to reveal the full 2018-19 regular season schedule. The Swamp Rabbits are set to open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 at 7 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye. The club wraps up the home portion of its schedule on Mar. 31, 2019 a 3 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears and concludes the regular season on the road in Norfolk, VA.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Greenville plays 65 games against the Eastern Conference (32 Home, 33 Away).

South Division - 29 Home, 30 Away

North Division - 3 Home, 3 Away

The remaining seven games on the schedule will be played against the Western Conference.

Central Division - 3 Home, 3 Away

Mountain Division - 1 Home

The month of November is the busiest for the Swamp Rabbits, featuring 14 total games.

October - 8

November - 14

December - 13

January - 13

February - 10

March - 11

April - 3

The Swamp Rabbits play games across nine different states this season.

South Carolina - 40 (36 Home Games, 4 @ Stingrays)

Florida - 14 (5 @ Everblades, 5 @ Icemen, 4 @ Solar Bears)

Georgia - 8

Virginia - 4

West Virginia - 2

Ohio - 1

Maine - 1

Massachusetts - 1

New Hampshire - 1

VERSUS THE SOUTH DIVISION

The Swamp Rabbits and Gladiators will face off more than any other team this season, squaring off 14 times, including eight trips to the Infinite Energy Arena.

The annual Education Day is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. against the Norfolk Admirals.

The Swamp Rabbits have played 392 games versus the current South Division teams, compiling a 190-164-38 record in those games.

The club's 600th game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2017 against the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston, SC.

Greenville ends the season with three games on the road in April against the Norfolk Admirals.

VERSUS THE NORTH DIVISION

The Swamp Rabbits will visit both Maine and Worcester for the first time in team history, with back-to-back games on Feb. 8 and 9.

The unnamed St. John's team will travel to Greenville on Feb. 17, 2019 for the first game between the clubs.

Three of the six games against the North Division will take place on Sunday afternoons.

VERSUS THE CENTRAL DIVISION

The Swamp Rabbits open the season with back-to-back home games against Toledo.

It is the first time since 2012 that the team has opened the season with a non-division opponent. It is also the first time ever that the club will open the season against a non-conference opponent.

Greenville will make its first trip to Cincinnati since 2014. The team is 1-0-1-1 at the U.S. Bank Center in club history.

VERSUS THE MOUNTAIN DIVISION

After playing four games against the Mountain Division last season, the team has only meeting with the western-most division (March 21, 2019 vs. Kansas City Mavericks).

Last year, the team overcame a three-goal deficit in the first period and topped the Mavericks 7-5 on the annual Education Day.

