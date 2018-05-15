Oilers Announce Full 2018-19 Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced its full 2018-19 schedule Tuesday ahead of the team's fifth ECHL season and 27th consecutive season in green country.
The Oilers open the 2018-19 season at home Saturday, October 13 against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05pm at the BOK Center and complete opening weekend Sunday, October 14 against the Steelheads. As in past years, all Oilers home games Monday-Saturday will start at 7:05pm, with Sunday games starting at 4:05pm. Every Sunday home game will feature a postgame skate with the players.
28 of Tulsa's 36 home games will be on weekends from October through April, including seven Fridays, 12 Saturdays and nine Sundays. Tulsa will welcome opponents Worcester and Kalamazoo to the BOK Center for the first time late in the regular season. The Oilers start the regular season with eight straight home games and will not play a road contest until Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Idaho.
The longest road trip the Oilers will embark on is a seven-game swing starting in Toledo on Dec. 7 and wrapping up in Kansas City on Dec. 21. Tulsa also has six consecutive road games in March, but all of those games are day trips to Allen, Kansas City and Wichita.
Oilers' Complete 2018-19 Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 13 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm
Sunday, Oct. 14 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm
Sunday, Oct. 21 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm
Friday, Oct. 26 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Oct. 27 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Thursday, Nov. 1 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Friday, Nov. 2 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Saturday, Nov. 3 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Nov. 7 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Nov. 9 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Saturday, Nov. 10 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Nov. 16 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Nov. 17 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Tuesday, Nov. 20 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Nov. 21 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Nov. 24 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Sunday, Nov. 25 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Nov. 27 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Friday, Nov. 30 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Dec. 1 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Tuesday, Dec. 4 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Friday, Dec. 7 - at Toledo Walleye, 7:15pm EST
Saturday, Dec. 8 - at Kalamazoo Wings, 7:30pm EST
Sunday, Dec. 9 - at Fort Wayne Komets, 5:00pm EST
Wednesday, Dec. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35pm EST
Friday, Dec. 14 - at Indy Fuel, 7:35pm EST
Saturday, Dec. 15 - at Indy Fuel, 7:35pm EST
Friday, Dec. 21 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Dec. 22 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Thursday, Dec. 27 - Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Friday, Dec. 28 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Sunday, Dec. 30 - at Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm
Monday, Dec. 31 - at Allen Americans, 6:05pm
Friday, Jan. 4 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Jan. 5 - Idaho Steelheads, 7:05pm
Sunday, Jan. 6 - Idaho Steelheads, 4:05pm
Friday, Jan. 11 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Saturday, Jan. 12 - at Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm MST
Wednesday, Jan. 16 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm MST
Friday, Jan. 18 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm MST
Saturday, Jan. 19 - at Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm MST
Friday, Jan. 25 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Jan. 26 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Jan. 27 - Allen Americans, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Jan. 29 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Wednesday, Jan. 30 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Friday, Feb. 1 - at Toledo Walleye, 7:15pm EST
Saturday, Feb. 2 - at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35pm EST
Tuesday, Feb. 5 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Tuesday, Feb. 12 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Friday, Feb. 15 - Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Feb. 16 - Worcester Railers, 7:05pm
Sunday, Feb. 17 - Worcester Railers, 4:05pm
Wednesday, Feb. 20 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Friday, Feb. 22 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Saturday, Feb. 23 - at Idaho Steelheads, 7:10pm MST
Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Rapid City Rush, 7:05pm
Friday, Mar. 1 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 2 - Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Sunday, Mar. 3 - Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 9 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Tuesday, Mar. 12 - at Allen Americans, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 16 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 23 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Sunday, Mar. 24 - at Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm
Friday, Mar. 29 - at Wichita Thunder, 7:05pm
Saturday, Mar. 30 - Utah Grizzlies, 7:05pm
Sunday, Mar. 31 - Utah Grizzlies, 4:05pm
Tuesday, Apr. 2 - at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05pm
Friday, Apr. 5 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm
Saturday, Apr. 6 - Kalamazoo Wings, 7:05pm
Sunday, Apr. 7 - Wichita Thunder, 4:05pm
Be a part of the 67th season of Tulsa Oilers hockey by purchasing season tickets, starting as low as $17 per month. Call 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
Discounted group tickets and luxury hospitality areas are a great way to take in the action with your friends, family members, coworkers or clients. For a limited time only, book your group for game and get a second group night free. Sign up now for first priority to choose which games work best for your group.
