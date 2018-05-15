Gladiators 2018-2019 Schedule Released

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday the full home and road schedule for the 2018-2019 season.

The Gladiators schedule features a total of 72 games with 36 to be played on the road and 36 at home at the Infinite Energy Arena. See graphic below for complete slate of games.

START TIME CHANGES: In an effort to create the upmost flexibility, convivence and consistency for the fan base, the Gladiators have made some adjustments to the start times of games for the 2018-2019 season. Games occurring on Monday-Saturday will begin at 7:35pm (besides special start times for select day games) with all Sunday start times at 3:05pm.

OPENING WEEKEND: After starting the season on the road, the Glads will begin their home schedule of games with contests on Friday, October 19th at 7:35pm vs. Greenville and Saturday, October 20th at 7:35pm vs. Orlando.

MLK DAY KIDS DAY OUT: Once again the Gladiators will host our annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day Kids Day Out. The puck drops at 12:35pm as the team will host the Jacksonville Icemen. The game will feature Dr. Martin Luther King celebrations, an educational learning package for all kids and post-game autograph session with the entire team.

SCHOOL DAY GAME: The Gladiators will hold an educational day game on Thursday, February 7th at 10:35am. The team will work with local schools around Gwinnett County and the Metro-Atlanta area to offer a fun and educational field trip for students.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: Per fan suggestions, the Gladiators have made changes to the schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving day game, which the team has done for the last 15 seasons, has been moved to the day before on Wednesday, November 21st at 7:35pm. The Glads would like to create a "homecoming" style night and attract all the families returning to the area but not interrupting their Thanksgiving Day lunch/dinner plans all while keeping the Thanksgiving game tradition alive.

LOADED HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Stretching from December 19th until December 30th, the Gladiators will host six home games offering a wide variety of holiday promotions and theme opportunities.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.