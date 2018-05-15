ECHL Announces Full Schedule for 2018-19 Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL officially unveiled the league's composite schedule for the 2018-19 regular season Tuesday afternoon. The 26th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 13, while the home opener will take place on Saturday, October 20 vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Stingrays previously announced the dates for their 36 home games last week. SC will welcome 10 different teams to the North Charleston Coliseum during 2018-19. All dates on the upcoming schedule are subject to change.

South Carolina will travel to Allen and face the Americans for the first time since the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals with a two-game weekend series Nov. 2-3. In addition, the Stingrays will be in Kansas City to square off with the Mavericks Feb. 1-2 and travel north for their first-ever meetings in Maine against the Mariners March 8-9. The trip to New England will be completed on Sunday, March 10 when the Stingrays will take on the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center for the second consecutive season.

The Stingrays also previously announced their major theme nights for 2018-19 which include many fan-favorites from previous seasons. The full promotional schedule is in the works and will be announced prior to the 2018-19 season. An extended breakdown of the slate is below.

2018-19 Major Theme Nights:

October 20: Opening Night

November 17: Marvel Super Hero Night

December 8: Teddy Bear Toss

December 15: Nickelodeon Night

January 26: Pack The House/Military Appreciation Night

February 16: Star Wars Night Presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate

March 2: Pink In The Rink

April 6: FAN-tastic FAN-ale

2018-19 Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Atlanta Gladiators (14 games)

Longest Homestand: 7 games (Feb. 15-26)

Busiest Month: March (14 games)

By Opponent:

Allen (2), Atlanta (14), Florida (8), Greenville (9), Jacksonville (10), Kansas City (4), Maine (2), Norfolk (8), Orlando (11), St. John's (1), Wheeling (1), Worcester (2)

By Month:

October (6), November (13), December (12), January (12), February (13), March (14), April (2)

By Day:

Tuesday (8), Wednesday (6), Friday (22), Saturday (21), Sunday (11)

