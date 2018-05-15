Komets Announce Complete 2018-19 Season Schedule

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets released their complete ECHL 2018-19 schedule Tuesday. 72 games make up the slate with an even 36 at home and 36 on the road.

The Komets will open their seventh ECHL season on the road Oct. 12 at Indy and complete the 26-week tour at home against Wheeling on Sunday, April 7. The Komets will open the home portion of their 67th consecutive season in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 20 against Kalamazoo.

The Komets will host 30 home games on weekends and holidays. The Komets will host the traditional holiday games including Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, both against Brampton. Two three-game road trips are planned to Rapid City and expansion team St. John's. The Komets will skate at Rapid City Nov. 7th, 9th and 10th. The Komets will make the 1,655 mile flight to St. John's for games in Newfoundland on Feb. 8th, 9th and 10th.

The Komets will face arch rival Kalamazoo the most with 13 meetings. The Komets tangle with Cincinnati, Indy and Toledo 11 times each and will skate against Wheeling eight times. Four dates are set against Rapid City and Brampton and three meetings are slated against Wichita and newcomer St. John's. Kansas City, Tulsa, Utah and Adirondack each make one trip to Fort Wayne to round out the season. The Komets will face 13 of 26 ECHL teams in the league throughout the year.

The Komets are home the most during December with nine dates. Saturday again is the busiest home game day with 13 tilts followed by nine Fridays and six Wednesdays. Fridays are the busiest on the road with 13 followed by Saturday with 11. The busiest month is March with 16 games, six at home and 10 on the road.

Start times for Komet home games are the same as last season with Fridays at 8pm, Monday thru Thursday and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Single game tickets go on sale in September. Join the 67th season of Komet Hockey by getting season tickets now and take advantage of Early Bird pricing. Season tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

