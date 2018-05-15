ECHL Transactions - May 15

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 15, 2018:

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve [5/13]

Delete Trevor Cheek, F placed on reserve [5/13]

