Kalamazoo Wings Announce 2018-19 Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI- Embarking on their 45th season of professional hockey this October, the Kalamazoo Wings announced their schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday.
The schedule features 72 games (36 home, 36 away) from October 13, 2018-April 6, 2019. The Wings will begin the regular season on Saturday, October 13 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Indy Fuel before returning home to host Ft. Wayne on Friday, October 19 for the annual Home Opener and Fan Fest at Wings Event Center.
Games on Tuesday-Saturday at Wings Event Center will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday games will drop the puck at 3 p.m. The only exception is Tuesday, October 30, as the Wings host their annual Education Day game at 10:30 a.m. against Toledo. The annual New Year's Eve matinee game will be played on Monday, December 31 at 3 p.m.
The Wings will host staples such as the annual Halloween Orange Ice game on October 27, a Pink Ice showdown for Valentine's Day on February 14, and the 38th annual "World Famous" Green Ice game on Saturday, March 17.
Kalamazoo's 36 home games will be spread out over one Monday, one Tuesday, four Wednesdays, one Thursday, 12 Fridays, ten Saturdays, and seven Sundays.
The schedule includes games against (total match-ups in parenthesis): Ft. Wayne (13), Toledo (12), Indy (12), Cincinnati (11), Wheeling (8), Brampton (5), Tulsa (3), Kansas City (2), Wichita (2), Adirondack (1), Idaho (1), Rapid City (1), and Reading (1).
All dates are subject to change.
Kalamazoo Wings season tickets are available now and start at less than $13 per game with parking included and one-of-a-kind benefits. More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.
Wings Event Center, owned and operated by Greenleaf Hospitality Group, is home to the Kalamazoo Wings professional hockey team and a full entertainment venue offering concerts, sporting events, family shows and trade shows. Built in 1974, Wings Event Center values partnerships with the community to bring events and attractions that enrich the lives of residents in the Kalamazoo area.
Date Visiting Team GF Home Team GF Venue Attendance Time
Oct. 13 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EDT
Oct. 19 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 20 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 26 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EDT
Oct. 27 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT
Oct. 30 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 10:30 am EDT
Nov. 2 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT
Nov. 3 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT
Nov. 4 Idaho - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Nov. 9 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Nov. 10 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Nov. 15 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 10:35 am EST
Nov. 17 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST
Nov. 21 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST
Nov. 23 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Nov. 24 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST
Nov. 28 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Nov. 30 Kalamazoo - Reading - Santander Arena 7:00 pm EST
Dec. 1 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 7:05 pm EST
Dec. 7 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 8 Tulsa - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 9 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Dec. 12 Kalamazoo - Brampton - Powerade Centre 7:15 pm EST
Dec. 14 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 15 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 16 Wichita - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Dec. 19 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 21 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 8:00 pm EST
Dec. 22 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 27 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 28 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 29 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Dec. 31 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Jan. 4 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EST
Jan. 5 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST
Jan. 11 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Jan. 13 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 5:00 pm EST
Jan. 16 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EST
Jan. 18 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Jan. 19 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Jan. 25 Rapid City - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Jan. 26 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST
Jan. 27 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Feb. 2 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 8:05 pm EST
Feb. 6 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Feb. 8 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST
Feb. 9 Kalamazoo - Kansas City - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 7:35 pm CST
Feb. 14 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Feb. 16 Adirondack - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Feb. 17 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 5:15 pm EST
Feb. 18 Kalamazoo - Brampton - Powerade Centre 2:00 pm EST
Feb. 20 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST
Feb. 23 Kalamazoo - Kansas City - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 7:05 pm CST
Feb. 27 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Mar. 1 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Mar. 2 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST
Mar. 3 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST
Mar. 8 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Mar. 9 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST
Mar. 10 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EDT
Mar. 15 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EDT
Mar. 16 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EDT
Mar. 17 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EDT
Mar. 20 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT
Mar. 23 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT
Mar. 27 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT
Mar. 29 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EDT
Mar. 30 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EDT
Mar. 31 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 3:05 pm EDT
Apr. 3 Kalamazoo - Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena 7:05 pm CDT
Apr. 5 Kalamazoo - Tulsa - BOK Center 7:05 pm CDT
Apr. 6 Kalamazoo - Tulsa - BOK Center 7:05 pm CDT
