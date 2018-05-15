Kalamazoo Wings Announce 2018-19 Schedule

KALAMAZOO, MI- Embarking on their 45th season of professional hockey this October, the Kalamazoo Wings announced their schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday.

The schedule features 72 games (36 home, 36 away) from October 13, 2018-April 6, 2019. The Wings will begin the regular season on Saturday, October 13 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum against the Indy Fuel before returning home to host Ft. Wayne on Friday, October 19 for the annual Home Opener and Fan Fest at Wings Event Center.

Games on Tuesday-Saturday at Wings Event Center will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday games will drop the puck at 3 p.m. The only exception is Tuesday, October 30, as the Wings host their annual Education Day game at 10:30 a.m. against Toledo. The annual New Year's Eve matinee game will be played on Monday, December 31 at 3 p.m.

The Wings will host staples such as the annual Halloween Orange Ice game on October 27, a Pink Ice showdown for Valentine's Day on February 14, and the 38th annual "World Famous" Green Ice game on Saturday, March 17.

Kalamazoo's 36 home games will be spread out over one Monday, one Tuesday, four Wednesdays, one Thursday, 12 Fridays, ten Saturdays, and seven Sundays.

The schedule includes games against (total match-ups in parenthesis): Ft. Wayne (13), Toledo (12), Indy (12), Cincinnati (11), Wheeling (8), Brampton (5), Tulsa (3), Kansas City (2), Wichita (2), Adirondack (1), Idaho (1), Rapid City (1), and Reading (1).

All dates are subject to change.

Kalamazoo Wings season tickets are available now and start at less than $13 per game with parking included and one-of-a-kind benefits. More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

Wings Event Center, owned and operated by Greenleaf Hospitality Group, is home to the Kalamazoo Wings professional hockey team and a full entertainment venue offering concerts, sporting events, family shows and trade shows. Built in 1974, Wings Event Center values partnerships with the community to bring events and attractions that enrich the lives of residents in the Kalamazoo area.

Date Visiting Team GF Home Team GF Venue Attendance Time

Oct. 13 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EDT

Oct. 19 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 20 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 26 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EDT

Oct. 27 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT

Oct. 30 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 10:30 am EDT

Nov. 2 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT

Nov. 3 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT

Nov. 4 Idaho - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Nov. 9 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Nov. 10 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Nov. 15 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 10:35 am EST

Nov. 17 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST

Nov. 21 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST

Nov. 23 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Nov. 24 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST

Nov. 28 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Nov. 30 Kalamazoo - Reading - Santander Arena 7:00 pm EST

Dec. 1 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 7:05 pm EST

Dec. 7 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 8 Tulsa - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 9 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Dec. 12 Kalamazoo - Brampton - Powerade Centre 7:15 pm EST

Dec. 14 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 15 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 16 Wichita - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Dec. 19 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 21 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 8:00 pm EST

Dec. 22 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 27 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 28 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 29 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Dec. 31 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Jan. 4 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EST

Jan. 5 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST

Jan. 11 Brampton - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Jan. 13 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 5:00 pm EST

Jan. 16 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EST

Jan. 18 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Jan. 19 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Jan. 25 Rapid City - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Jan. 26 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST

Jan. 27 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Feb. 2 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 8:05 pm EST

Feb. 6 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Feb. 8 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST

Feb. 9 Kalamazoo - Kansas City - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 7:35 pm CST

Feb. 14 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Feb. 16 Adirondack - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Feb. 17 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 5:15 pm EST

Feb. 18 Kalamazoo - Brampton - Powerade Centre 2:00 pm EST

Feb. 20 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EST

Feb. 23 Kalamazoo - Kansas City - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 7:05 pm CST

Feb. 27 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Mar. 1 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Mar. 2 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EST

Mar. 3 Cincinnati - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EST

Mar. 8 Fort Wayne - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Mar. 9 Indy - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EST

Mar. 10 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EDT

Mar. 15 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EDT

Mar. 16 Kalamazoo - Cincinnati - U.S. Bank Arena 7:35 pm EDT

Mar. 17 Toledo - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 3:00 pm EDT

Mar. 20 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT

Mar. 23 Wheeling - Kalamazoo - Wings Event Center 7:30 pm EDT

Mar. 27 Kalamazoo - Fort Wayne - Memorial Coliseum 7:30 pm EDT

Mar. 29 Kalamazoo - Indy - Indiana Farmers Coliseum 7:35 pm EDT

Mar. 30 Kalamazoo - Toledo - Huntington Center 7:15 pm EDT

Mar. 31 Kalamazoo - Wheeling - WesBanco Arena 3:05 pm EDT

Apr. 3 Kalamazoo - Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena 7:05 pm CDT

Apr. 5 Kalamazoo - Tulsa - BOK Center 7:05 pm CDT

Apr. 6 Kalamazoo - Tulsa - BOK Center 7:05 pm CDT

