ECHL Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL announced Tuesday the full regular season schedule for all member clubs for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

Highlights of the schedule include:

- The Mavericks will open the season at home for just the second time in team history and first time since the 2010-11 season.

- The Mavericks' return to the Mountain Division is marked by road trips to Rapid City, Utah and Idaho as well as the closer Tulsa, Allen and Wichita clubs. Last season KC hit the road to both Utah and Idaho but did not travel to South Dakota to face the Rush.

- The Mavericks will host the Wichita Thunder for the annual New Year's Eve game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

- The Mavericks' busiest month comes in March, when the team will play 16 games - five at home, 11 on the road.

- A tour through the Southeast provides some fresh surroundings during a loaded March schedule as the Mavs will have four games in five days at South Carolina, Greenville and Atlanta.

- KC will close March on a four-game tour against Central Division opponents Cincinnati, Toledo, Fort Wayne and Indy.

- The Mavericks have three open Saturdays compared to just one in 2017-18.

The Mavericks' 72-game regular season slate follows (all times Central):

Friday, Oct. 12 - vs. Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 20 - at Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 21 - at Rapid City Rush - 4:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27 - vs. Indy Fuel - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3 - vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6 - vs. Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9 - at Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10 - at Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 16 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18 - at Tulsa Oilers - 4:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25 - at Tulsa Oilers - 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 4 - at Indy Fuel - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 - vs. Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8 - vs. Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 12 - at Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14 - at Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 - at Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 18 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22 - at Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28 - at Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 31 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 2 - at Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4 - vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5 - vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8 - at Indy Fuel - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18 - at Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25 - vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26 - vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29 - vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 8 - vs. Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings - 7:35 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15 - at Utah Grizzlies - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16 - at Utah Grizzlies - 8:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18 - at Utah Grizzlies - 2:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20 - vs. Toledo Walleye - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 - vs. Toledo Walleye - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 23 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27 - vs. Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 1 - vs. Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 - vs. Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 - at Tulsa Oilers - 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 - at Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8 - at Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones - 4:05 p.m.

Friday, March 15 - vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 - at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 22 - at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones - 6:35 p.m.

Friday, March 29 - at Toledo Walleye - 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 - at Fort Wayne Komets - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31 - at Indy Fuel - 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2 - vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 5 - at Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 - at Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Season tickets for 2018-19 remain on sale, and mini packs are also available for purchase through the Mavericks' website. Stay tuned throughout the summer for more information on the team's promo schedule for the upcoming season.

