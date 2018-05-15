Royals Announce 2018-19 Schedule

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday the team's schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, starting with a weekend set at Santander Arena vs. the Worcester Railers on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 14 at 5:00 p.m. The home schedule consists of ten Friday contests and 13 premier Saturday games. Season ticket packages and nine, 12 and 18-game mini plans are available by calling 610-898-7825.

Need to Know

Opening Weekend Bonanza: The home festivities begin with a special pregame Block Party and red carpet presentation on Sat., Oct. 13th vs. Worcester. Reading posted a 24-10-2-0 record at Santander Arena last season, best in the North Division and fifth-best in team history.

American Cancer Society games: The Royals have partnered with the American Cancer Society for three games this season. Men's Cancer Awareness Night (Movember) is Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink Night takes place Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m. Finally, American Cancer Society Night is Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's at 7:00 p.m.

Quick facts: Longest home stand: 5 games (Mar. 22-30) | Longest road trip: 6 games (Mar. 1-10) | Number of "3-in-3s": 5 | Number of games vs. North Division: 51

New teams: Fans at Santander Arena will have multiple opportunities to see the ECHL's two newest teams - Maine (4 home games) and St. John's (7). The Royals host St. John's the most of any team next season and the teams combine to play 11 games. Maine and Reading see each other eight times in 2018-19. The Royals and Allen Americans will meet for the first time ever at Santander Arena in a three-game series from Dec. 14-16. Reading travels to face Allen twice in February.

Familiar foes: The Royals host rival Adirondack five times in 2018-19. Wheeling (4) and Worcester (3) each come for a handful of contests. Wheeling has realigned to the ECHL's Central Division. The Royals play Adirondack 12 times, the most of any team.

Already eyeing revenge: Reading seeks revenge against Manchester in the Royals' first game against the Monarchs since the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sat., Oct. 20. The first home game against Manchester is Wed., Jan. 16.

Down the stretch: Eight of the Royals' final 11 games are at Santander Arena.

2018-19 Home Schedule (All times EST)

October: 7 games, 4 home games

Sat., Oct. 13 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 14 vs. Worcester, 5:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 19 at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 20 at Manchester, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 24 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 27 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 28 vs. Wheeling, 4:00 p.m.

November: 13 games, 6 home games

Fri., Nov. 2 at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 3 at Manchester, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 7 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 9 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 14 at Worcester, 10:00 a.m.

Fri., Nov. 16 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 17 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 21 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 23 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 24 at Adirondack, 7:05 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 28 at Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 30 vs. Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m.

December: 11 games, 5 home games

Sat., Dec. 1 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 7 at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 8 at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 14 vs. Allen, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 15 vs. Allen, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 16 vs. Allen, 5:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 21 at Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 22 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 28 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 29 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 31 at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

January: 10 games, 6 home games

Fri., Jan. 4 vs. Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 5 at Manchester, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 9 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 11 at Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 12 at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 16 vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 18 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 19 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 26 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 30 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

February: 14 games, 6 home games

Fri., Feb. 1 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 2 vs. Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 3 vs. Manchester, TBD

Wed., Feb. 6 at Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 8 at Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton, 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 11 vs. Brampton, TBD

Wed., Feb. 13 at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 16 at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 17 at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 20 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 22 at Manchester, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 23 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 24 vs. Adirondack, 4:00 p.m.

March: 14 games, 8 home games

Fri., Mar. 1 at Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 2 at Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Tues., Mar. 5 at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 6 at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Brampton., 4:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 10 at Brampton, 2:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 15 vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 16 vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 17 at Adirondack, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 22 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 24 vs. Worcester, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.

April: 3 games, 1 home game

Wed., Apr 3 at Maine, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 5 at Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 6 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Relay for Life with the Royals

Join the Royals' Relay for Life team here and help us find a cure to beat cancer! The Royals and American Cancer Society will partner for three games at Santander Arena in 2018-19:

- Men's Cancer Awareness Night (Movember) on Sat., Nov. 10 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.

- Pink in the Rink Night on Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

- American Cancer Society Night on Sat., Mar. 23 vs. St. John's at 7:00 p.m.

Dates of Relay for Life events:

Sat., May 19 - Relay for Life of Central Berks 11:00 AM | Relay for Life of Daniel Boone 1:30 PM

Fri., June 1 - Relay for Life of Kutztown 5:00 PM

Sat., June 9 - Relay for Life of Exeter 10:00 AM

Fri., June 15 - Relay for Life of Western Berks 5:00 PM

Sat., June 23 - Relay for Life of Boyertown 10:00 AM

Miniplans available for 2018-19!

Call 610-898-7825 to learn more about 9-game, 12-game and 18-game mini-plans for the 2018-19 season!

2018-19 season tickets now available

Top full-season benefits include: exclusive Reading Hockey Club per seat gift, discounted rate off regular ticket prices, ticket exchange, preseason meet and greet, exclusive season ticket holder events, advanced entry and a chance to win and the Royals Owner's Suite for a game. Call 610-898-7825 and visit to join the Royals family or renew season tickets for the 2018-19 season. Visit royalshockey.com/tickets/season-tickets to learn more.

Golf with Royals players

The Royals Charities Golf Outing will be held at the Heidelberg Country Club on Mon., Oct. 15. The event is open to all fans and a Royals player will join with every foursome. Email info@royalshockey.com or call 610-898-7825 for more information. Sponsorship and advertising is available.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.