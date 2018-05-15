Americans Announce Full 2018-2019 Schedule

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced their 2018-2019 full schedule today, which will begin with back to back road games on October 12th and 13th in Kansas City and Wichita.

The home-opener is on October 20th against the Wichita Thunder, which is the Americans only home game in the month of October. Seven of the club's first eight games will be on the road. The longest road trip of the season will be in January, with seven straight road games stretching from January 12th through the 26th.

Allen will visit Wheeling in December. That will be the first meeting between the two clubs since their Kelly Cup Finals meeting in 2016. The team will close out that East Coast swing with a stop in Reading for three games against the Royals on December 14th, 15th and 16th.

Americans fans will see some fresh faces in Allen this season, with Worcester, Reading, South Carolina and Cincinnati all making stops at Allen Event Center. Allen won't leave the Central Time Zone after mid-January with all road games against division rivals Wichita, Kansas City and Tulsa.

Back again is the traditional New Year's Eve Game on December 31st. Also returning this season is Star Wars Night, the 10th annual Allen Police vs Allen Fire charity hockey game, Ortho Texas Military Night, the Teddy Bear Toss game along with the first ever Harry Potter Night, as well as our Educational Game on December 4th with a 10:35 am start time. Stay tuned for dates of the full 2018-2019 promotional schedule coming soon.

In honor of the tenth anniversary, the Americans will be revealing the All-Decade Team later this summer with the help of fan votes, along with several other big announcements relating to our anniversary season. Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson is approaching 1000 career wins behind the bench.

The Americans will host an Open House this Saturday from 12-2 pm. During the event the team will release their 10th Anniversary logo, so make your plans to be here to be the first to see it. Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson and Americans Broadcaster Tommy Daniels will host a Q & A at 1:00 pm so get your questions ready.

