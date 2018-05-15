Fuel Release Schedule for 2018-19 ECHL Season

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL Affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday their game schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season. The Fuel kick off their fifth-anniversary campaign with a pair of games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum - opening their schedule against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 12 before hosting the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, October 13.

Coming off of the first Kelly Cup Playoff berth in franchise history, Indy returns with a 72-game schedule spanning from October to April. The club will play a total of 36 games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, starting with a stretch that sees them play five of their first six contests on home ice from Oct. 12 to Nov. 1.

The Fuel will spend plenty of time in the Circle City during the first half of the season, with 20 of their first 35 outings taking place at home. Indy's 2018-19 slate is particularly home-heavy near the turn of the New Year, as the Fuel play 10 of 13 games at Indiana Farmers Coliseum from Dec. 14 to Jan. 11. Indy's longest homestand comes at the end of the season, when the club plays five straight in their own building from March 23-31.

Once again, Indy will play the bulk of its contests against familiar foes as they compete in the six-team Central Division. The Fuel will play a total of 54 games within the Central, amounting for a full 75% of their schedule. Indy will meet the Cincinnati Cyclones (8 home, 4 road), and Kalamazoo Wings (6 home, 6 road) 12 times each, the Fort Wayne Komets (6 home, 5 road) and Wheeling Nailers (2 home, 9 road) 11 times each, while meeting the defending division champion Toledo Walleye (4 home, 4 road) eight times.

In addition to their extensive divisional schedule, the Fuel will play 15 games against opponents from the ECHL's Mountain Division, including four each against the Kansas City Mavericks (3 home, 1 road), Wichita Thunder (2 home, 2 road), and Utah Grizzlies (1 home, 3 road). Indy will welcome the Idaho Steelheads to Indianapolis on Oct. 30 for the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, just a couple weeks before heading to West Valley City, Utah from Nov. 11-17 to take on the Grizzlies for a three-game set.

Other highlights from the Fuel's road schedule include weekend trips to Wichita (Feb. 16-17) and Reading (March 15-16), and nine total visits to WesBanco Arena to take on Wheeling. Indy will be away from home for 12 of a 16 game stretch from Jan. 12 to Feb. 17, capped off with a season-long five-game trip.

As usual, the Fuel will be busiest during the weekend in 2018-19, with 58 games falling on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Indy will be faced playing three games in three nights 13 times over the course of the season, and will have four games in five nights on four separate occasions. Indy's single busiest stretch of the season comes from Jan. 3-13, when they play a total of seven games in 11 nights.

All weekday home games (Tuesday through Thursday) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum will start at 7:05 p.m. ET, while Friday and Saturday night games are slated for 7:35 p.m. puck drops. Sunday afternoon contests feature a 3:05 matinee start time. The Fuel will again be hosting an Education Day Game for local school children in Central Indiana, taking place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19.

The Fuel's 2018-19 Promotional Schedule and single-game ticket information will be announced later in the summer.

