Admirals Release Full 2018-19 Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, in conjuncture with the ECHL, released the full schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday afternoon.
The Admirals will begin the season on October 13 hosting the Wheeling Nailers. The season begins with five of the first seven games taking place at home.
50 of the Admirals 72 games will be played within the South Division this season, nine more than in the 2017-18 season. The Admirals will face Jacksonville (11) more than any other opponents. Atlanta (9) is the second most common opponent for the Admirals followed by Florida (8), South Carolina (8), Greenville (8). Norfolk sees the Solar Bears (6) the fewest times of any division foe.
Norfolk will play 15 games against the North Division, facing Adirondack, Maine, Manchester, Reading and Worcester. The single meeting with the Railers on March 9 marks the first-time teams from Worcester and Norfolk have met since February 21, 2015 in each cities final season in the AHL.
After a not seeing either Toledo or Cincinnati in the 2017-18 season the Admirals will face the Central Division foes again this season. Norfolk plays seven games against the Central Division, five against Wheeling, but does not see any members of the Mountain Division.
DATE OPPONENT RESULT
Oct 13 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST
Oct 19 at Florida 7:30 pm EST
Oct 20 at Florida 7:00 pm EST
Oct 24 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST
Oct 26 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST
Oct 27 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST
Oct 31 Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Nov 02 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST
Nov 04 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST
Nov 06 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Nov 09 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST
Nov 10 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST
Nov 12 at Jacksonville 12:00 am EST
Nov 15 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Nov 16 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST
Nov 21 Florida 7:00 pm EST
Nov 23 Florida 7:00 pm EST
Nov 24 Florida 7:00 pm EST
Nov 28 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Dec 01 at Orlando 7:00 pm EST
Dec 02 at Orlando 1:30 pm EST
Dec 05 Manchester 7:00 pm EST
Dec 07 Manchester 7:00 pm EST
Dec 08 Manchester 7:00 pm EST
Dec 13 at Cincinnati 7:35 pm EST
Dec 14 at Toledo 7:15 pm EST
Dec 15 at Wheeling 7:05 pm EST
Dec 19 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST
Dec 21 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST
Dec 22 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST
Dec 28 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST
Dec 29 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST
Dec 30 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST
Jan 04 at Reading 7:00 pm EST
Jan 05 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST
Jan 06 at Manchester 3:00 pm EST
Jan 09 Orlando 7:00 pm EST
Jan 11 Orlando 7:00 pm EST
Jan 12 Orlando 7:00 pm EST
Jan 16 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Jan 18 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Jan 19 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Jan 25 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Jan 26 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST
Feb 01 at Jacksonville 7:30 pm EST
Feb 02 at Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Feb 06 Reading 7:00 pm EST
Feb 08 Reading 7:00 pm EST
Feb 09 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST
Feb 13 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST
Feb 15 Maine 7:00 pm EST
Feb 16 Maine 7:00 pm EST
Feb 19 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST
Feb 21 at Orlando 7:00 pm EST
Feb 23 at Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Feb 24 at Jacksonville 3:00 pm EST
Mar 01 Reading 7:00 pm EST
Mar 02 Reading 7:00 pm EST
Mar 06 at Maine 7:00 pm EST
Mar 09 at Worcester 7:05 pm EST
Mar 10 at Manchester 3:00 pm EST
Mar 15 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST
Mar 17 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST
Mar 20 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Mar 22 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Mar 23 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST
Mar 27 at Florida 7:30 pm EST
Mar 29 at Florida 7:30 pm EST
Mar 30 at Florida 7:00 pm EST
Apr 03 Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Apr 05 Greenville 7:00 pm EST
Apr 06 Greenville 7:00 pm EST
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018
- Kalamazoo Wings Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Reveals Full 2018-19 Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Release 2018-19 Season Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators 2018-2019 Schedule Released - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce Full 2018-2019 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Royals Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces Full 2018-19 Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- St. John's ECHL Franchise Schedule Released - St. John's
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Release Full 2018-19 Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Release Schedule for 2018-19 ECHL Season - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Full Schedule for 2018-19 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Full Schedule Released for 2018-2019 Jacksonville IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Releases 2018-19 Schedule - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.