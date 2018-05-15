Admirals Release Full 2018-19 Schedule

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, in conjuncture with the ECHL, released the full schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Admirals will begin the season on October 13 hosting the Wheeling Nailers. The season begins with five of the first seven games taking place at home.

50 of the Admirals 72 games will be played within the South Division this season, nine more than in the 2017-18 season. The Admirals will face Jacksonville (11) more than any other opponents. Atlanta (9) is the second most common opponent for the Admirals followed by Florida (8), South Carolina (8), Greenville (8). Norfolk sees the Solar Bears (6) the fewest times of any division foe.

Norfolk will play 15 games against the North Division, facing Adirondack, Maine, Manchester, Reading and Worcester. The single meeting with the Railers on March 9 marks the first-time teams from Worcester and Norfolk have met since February 21, 2015 in each cities final season in the AHL.

After a not seeing either Toledo or Cincinnati in the 2017-18 season the Admirals will face the Central Division foes again this season. Norfolk plays seven games against the Central Division, five against Wheeling, but does not see any members of the Mountain Division.

DATE OPPONENT RESULT

Oct 13 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST

Oct 19 at Florida 7:30 pm EST

Oct 20 at Florida 7:00 pm EST

Oct 24 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST

Oct 26 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST

Oct 27 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST

Oct 31 Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Nov 02 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST

Nov 04 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST

Nov 06 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Nov 09 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST

Nov 10 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST

Nov 12 at Jacksonville 12:00 am EST

Nov 15 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Nov 16 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST

Nov 21 Florida 7:00 pm EST

Nov 23 Florida 7:00 pm EST

Nov 24 Florida 7:00 pm EST

Nov 28 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Dec 01 at Orlando 7:00 pm EST

Dec 02 at Orlando 1:30 pm EST

Dec 05 Manchester 7:00 pm EST

Dec 07 Manchester 7:00 pm EST

Dec 08 Manchester 7:00 pm EST

Dec 13 at Cincinnati 7:35 pm EST

Dec 14 at Toledo 7:15 pm EST

Dec 15 at Wheeling 7:05 pm EST

Dec 19 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST

Dec 21 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST

Dec 22 Wheeling 7:00 pm EST

Dec 28 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST

Dec 29 at Atlanta 7:35 pm EST

Dec 30 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST

Jan 04 at Reading 7:00 pm EST

Jan 05 at Adirondack 7:00 pm EST

Jan 06 at Manchester 3:00 pm EST

Jan 09 Orlando 7:00 pm EST

Jan 11 Orlando 7:00 pm EST

Jan 12 Orlando 7:00 pm EST

Jan 16 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Jan 18 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Jan 19 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Jan 25 at Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Jan 26 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST

Feb 01 at Jacksonville 7:30 pm EST

Feb 02 at Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Feb 06 Reading 7:00 pm EST

Feb 08 Reading 7:00 pm EST

Feb 09 Atlanta 7:00 pm EST

Feb 13 South Carolina 7:00 pm EST

Feb 15 Maine 7:00 pm EST

Feb 16 Maine 7:00 pm EST

Feb 19 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST

Feb 21 at Orlando 7:00 pm EST

Feb 23 at Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Feb 24 at Jacksonville 3:00 pm EST

Mar 01 Reading 7:00 pm EST

Mar 02 Reading 7:00 pm EST

Mar 06 at Maine 7:00 pm EST

Mar 09 at Worcester 7:05 pm EST

Mar 10 at Manchester 3:00 pm EST

Mar 15 at South Carolina 7:05 pm EST

Mar 17 at Atlanta 3:05 pm EST

Mar 20 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Mar 22 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Mar 23 Jacksonville 7:00 pm EST

Mar 27 at Florida 7:30 pm EST

Mar 29 at Florida 7:30 pm EST

Mar 30 at Florida 7:00 pm EST

Apr 03 Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Apr 05 Greenville 7:00 pm EST

Apr 06 Greenville 7:00 pm EST

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.