Cyclones Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season.
For the second consecutive season and third time in the last four, the Cyclones will begin at home when they welcome in the Ft. Wayne Komets on October 13. The Cyclones' schedule is comprised of 72 games, with 36 coming at home and 36 on the road. The 2018-19 campaign sees the return of the Allen Americans, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Utah Grizzlies to Cincinnati's schedule, while the Cyclones will see both the Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers for the first time ever.
This season, the Cyclones will remain in the ECHL's Central Division, joining the Ft. Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Wheeling Nailers. Overall, 51 of Cincinnati's 72 games will come in division, including a season-high 12 against Indy.
The FULL SCHEDULE can be found below:
DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT
10/13 (Sat) FORT WAYNE 1/20 (Sun) INDY
10/20 (Sat) WHEELING 1/25 (Fri) @ Toledo (7:15pm)
10/24 (Wed) TOLEDO 1/26 (Sat) FORT WAYNE
10/26 (Fri) KALAMAZOO 2/1 (Fri) RAPID CITY
10/27 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 2/2 (Sat) TULSA
11/2 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 2/5 (Tue) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)
11/3 (Sat) @ Brampton (7:15pm) 2/8 (Fri) @ Maine (7:15pm)
11/4 (Sun) @ Brampton (2:00pm) 2/9 (Sat) @ Manchester (6:00pm)
11/7 (Wed) WHEELING 2/10 (Sun) @ Worcester (3:05pm)
11/9 (Fri) INDY 2/13 (Wed) INDY
11/10 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm) 2/15 (Fri) TOLEDO
11/13 (Tue) GREENVILLE (10:35am) 2/16 (Sat) @ Toledo (7:15pm)
11/16 (Fri) FORT WAYNE 2/17 (Sun) ADIRONDACK
11/17 (Sat) KALAMAZOO 2/20 (Wed) KALAMAZOO
11/21 (Wed) KALAMAZOO 2/22 (Fri) WHEELING
11/23 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm) 2/23 (Sat) FORT WAYNE
11/24 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm) 2/24 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne (5:00pm)
11/25 (Sun) @ Wheeling (3:05pm) 3/1 (Fri) INDY
12/1 (Sat) FORT WAYNE 3/2 (Sat) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)
12/5 (Wed) @ Toledo (10:15am) 3/3 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00)
12/9 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00pm) 3/8 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm)
12/12 (Wed) TULSA 3/10 (Sun) @ Kansas City (5:05pm)
12/13 (Thur) NORFOLK 3/13 (Wed) FORT WAYNE
12/15 (Sat) WICHITA 3/15 (Fri) WHEELING
12/19 (Wed) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/16 (Sat) KALAMAZOO
12/21 (Fri) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/20 (Wed) WHEELING
12/22 (Sat) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/22 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne (8:00pm)
12/28 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm) 3/23 (Sat) TOLEDO
12/29 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm) 3/24 (Sun) @ Indy (3:05pm)
12/31 (Mon) TOLEDO (6:05pm) 3/27 (Wed) KANSAS CITY
1/5 (Sat) KALAMAZOO 3/30 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm)
1/9 (Wed) UTAH 3/31 (Sun) @ Toledo (5:15pm)
1/11 (Fri) @ Kansas City (8:05pm) 4/3 (Wed) TOLEDO
1/12 (Sat) @ Kansas City (8:05pm) 4/5 (Fri) BRAMPTON
1/18 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 4/6 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm)
1/19 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm) 4/7 (Sun) @ Indy (3:05pm)
*Home Games are at 7:30pm Unless Otherwise Noted
2018-19 Schedule Notes:
- Total Games: 72
- Home Games: 36
- Road Games: 36
- Season and Home Opener: 10/13 vs Ft. Wayne Komets
- First Road Game: 10/27 @ Kalamazoo Wings
- Longest Home Stand: 4 games (Occurs four times)
- Longest Road Stretch: 5 games (12/19-12/29)
- Games Against Central Division: 51
- First Time Opponents: 2 (Maine Mariners & Worcester Railers)
- Opponents not on 2017-18 Schedule: 6 (Allen Americans, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Utah Grizzlies)
- Most-Frequent Opponent: Indy Fuel (12 Times)
- Most-Frequent Home Opponent: Ft. Wayne Komets and Kalamazoo Wings (Six Times Each)
- Most-Frequent Road Opponent: Indy Fuel (Eight Times)
- Three Games in Three Days: 9
