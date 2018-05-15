Cyclones Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season.

For the second consecutive season and third time in the last four, the Cyclones will begin at home when they welcome in the Ft. Wayne Komets on October 13. The Cyclones' schedule is comprised of 72 games, with 36 coming at home and 36 on the road. The 2018-19 campaign sees the return of the Allen Americans, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Utah Grizzlies to Cincinnati's schedule, while the Cyclones will see both the Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers for the first time ever.

This season, the Cyclones will remain in the ECHL's Central Division, joining the Ft. Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Wheeling Nailers. Overall, 51 of Cincinnati's 72 games will come in division, including a season-high 12 against Indy.

The FULL SCHEDULE can be found below:

DATE OPPONENT DATE OPPONENT

10/13 (Sat) FORT WAYNE 1/20 (Sun) INDY

10/20 (Sat) WHEELING 1/25 (Fri) @ Toledo (7:15pm)

10/24 (Wed) TOLEDO 1/26 (Sat) FORT WAYNE

10/26 (Fri) KALAMAZOO 2/1 (Fri) RAPID CITY

10/27 (Sat) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 2/2 (Sat) TULSA

11/2 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 2/5 (Tue) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

11/3 (Sat) @ Brampton (7:15pm) 2/8 (Fri) @ Maine (7:15pm)

11/4 (Sun) @ Brampton (2:00pm) 2/9 (Sat) @ Manchester (6:00pm)

11/7 (Wed) WHEELING 2/10 (Sun) @ Worcester (3:05pm)

11/9 (Fri) INDY 2/13 (Wed) INDY

11/10 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm) 2/15 (Fri) TOLEDO

11/13 (Tue) GREENVILLE (10:35am) 2/16 (Sat) @ Toledo (7:15pm)

11/16 (Fri) FORT WAYNE 2/17 (Sun) ADIRONDACK

11/17 (Sat) KALAMAZOO 2/20 (Wed) KALAMAZOO

11/21 (Wed) KALAMAZOO 2/22 (Fri) WHEELING

11/23 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm) 2/23 (Sat) FORT WAYNE

11/24 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm) 2/24 (Sun) @ Fort Wayne (5:00pm)

11/25 (Sun) @ Wheeling (3:05pm) 3/1 (Fri) INDY

12/1 (Sat) FORT WAYNE 3/2 (Sat) @ Wheeling (7:05pm)

12/5 (Wed) @ Toledo (10:15am) 3/3 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00)

12/9 (Sun) @ Kalamazoo (3:00pm) 3/8 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm)

12/12 (Wed) TULSA 3/10 (Sun) @ Kansas City (5:05pm)

12/13 (Thur) NORFOLK 3/13 (Wed) FORT WAYNE

12/15 (Sat) WICHITA 3/15 (Fri) WHEELING

12/19 (Wed) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/16 (Sat) KALAMAZOO

12/21 (Fri) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/20 (Wed) WHEELING

12/22 (Sat) @ Allen (8:05pm) 3/22 (Fri) @ Fort Wayne (8:00pm)

12/28 (Fri) @ Indy (7:35pm) 3/23 (Sat) TOLEDO

12/29 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm) 3/24 (Sun) @ Indy (3:05pm)

12/31 (Mon) TOLEDO (6:05pm) 3/27 (Wed) KANSAS CITY

1/5 (Sat) KALAMAZOO 3/30 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm)

1/9 (Wed) UTAH 3/31 (Sun) @ Toledo (5:15pm)

1/11 (Fri) @ Kansas City (8:05pm) 4/3 (Wed) TOLEDO

1/12 (Sat) @ Kansas City (8:05pm) 4/5 (Fri) BRAMPTON

1/18 (Fri) @ Kalamazoo (7:30pm) 4/6 (Sat) @ Fort Wayne (7:30pm)

1/19 (Sat) @ Indy (7:35pm) 4/7 (Sun) @ Indy (3:05pm)

*Home Games are at 7:30pm Unless Otherwise Noted

2018-19 Schedule Notes:

- Total Games: 72

- Home Games: 36

- Road Games: 36

- Season and Home Opener: 10/13 vs Ft. Wayne Komets

- First Road Game: 10/27 @ Kalamazoo Wings

- Longest Home Stand: 4 games (Occurs four times)

- Longest Road Stretch: 5 games (12/19-12/29)

- Games Against Central Division: 51

- First Time Opponents: 2 (Maine Mariners & Worcester Railers)

- Opponents not on 2017-18 Schedule: 6 (Allen Americans, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush, and Utah Grizzlies)

- Most-Frequent Opponent: Indy Fuel (12 Times)

- Most-Frequent Home Opponent: Ft. Wayne Komets and Kalamazoo Wings (Six Times Each)

- Most-Frequent Road Opponent: Indy Fuel (Eight Times)

- Three Games in Three Days: 9

