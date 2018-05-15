Thunder Announces Full 2018-19 Schedule
May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the full schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.
The Thunder kicks off the new campaign with a pair of home games on Friday, October 12th against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday, October 13th against the Allen Americans.
28 of the 36 home contests will be on weekends, including 11 Fridays, nine Saturdays and eight Sundays. 17 of the first 36 games will take place before the New Year. Wichita will finish the season with seven of the final nine games at home. Wichita will host Allen eight times, followed by Kansas City, Tulsa and Utah (each six times).
Wichita has two road stints that include five games away from INTRUST Bank Arena. The first one begins on New Year's Eve in Kansas City. The Thunder will then head to Utah for three-straight against the Grizzlies and finish up in Allen on January 11th. Wichita will head to Idaho on March 6th for three games and finish up the five-game road swing in Allen on March 17th.
Below is the full schedule for the 2018-19 season:
Friday, October 12th vs. Idaho
Saturday, October 13th vs. Allen
Friday, October 19th vs. Allen
Saturday, October 20th at Allen
Saturday, October 27th at Tulsa
Friday, November 2nd at Kansas City
Sunday, November 4th vs. Utah
Wednesday, November 7th vs. Utah
Friday, November 9th vs. Utah
Sunday, November 11th vs. Allen
Tuesday, November 13th at Kansas City
Friday, November 16th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, November 17th vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, November 20th at Tulsa
Wednesday, November 21st vs. Tulsa
Friday, November 23rd at Kansas City
Saturday, November 24th at Tulsa
Tuesday, November 27th vs. Kansas City
Friday, November 30th at Allen
Saturday December 1st at Allen
Tuesday, December 4th at Tulsa
Friday, December 7th vs. Rapid City
Saturday, December 8th vs. Rapid City
Sunday, December 9th vs. Rapid City
Friday, December 14th at Fort Wayne
Saturday, December 15th at Cincinnati
Sunday, December 16th at Kalamazoo
Tuesday, December 18th vs. Kansas City
Friday, December 21st at Rapid City
Saturday, December 22nd at Rapid City
Thursday, December 27th at Tulsa
Saturday, December 29th vs. Kansas City
Sunday, December 30th vs. Tulsa
Monday, December 31st at Kansas City
Wednesday, January 2nd at Utah
Friday, January 4th at Utah
Saturday January 5th at Utah
Friday, January 11th at Allen
Saturday, January 12th vs. Allen
Sunday, January 13th vs. Allen
Friday, January 18th vs. Kansas City
Saturday, January 19th at Kansas City
Saturday, January 26th vs. Idaho
Sunday, January 27th vs. Idaho
Friday, February 1st vs. Utah
Saturday, February 2nd vs. Utah
Tuesday, February 5th vs. Allen
Friday, February 8th at Rapid City
Saturday, February 9th at Rapid City
Tuesday, February 12th vs. Tulsa
Friday, February 15th at Tulsa
Saturday, February 16th vs. Indy
Sunday, February 17th vs. Indy
Tuesday, February 19th at Indy
Wednesday, February 20th at Fort Wayne
Friday, February 22nd at Fort Wayne
Saturday, February 23rd at Indy
Friday, March 1st vs. Rapid City
Wednesday, March 6th at Idaho
Friday, March 8th at Idaho
Saturday, March 9th at Idaho
Friday, March 15th at Kansas City
Sunday, March 17th at Allen
Saturday, March 23rd vs. Tulsa
Sunday, March 24th vs. Tulsa
Wednesday, March 27th vs. Utah
Friday, March 29th vs. Tulsa
Saturday, March 30th at Allen
Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Kalamazoo
Friday, April 5th vs. Allen
Saturday, April 6th vs. Allen
Sunday, April 7th at Tulsa
Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018
- Oilers Announce Full 2018-19 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears to Open 2018-19 Season at Home - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kalamazoo Wings Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Reveals Full 2018-19 Season Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Release 2018-19 Season Schedule - Maine Mariners
- Gladiators 2018-2019 Schedule Released - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Announce Full 2018-2019 Schedule - Allen Americans
- Royals Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announces Full 2018-19 Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- St. John's ECHL Franchise Schedule Released - St. John's
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Release Full 2018-19 Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Release Schedule for 2018-19 ECHL Season - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Full Schedule for 2018-19 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Full Schedule Released for 2018-2019 Jacksonville IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Releases 2018-19 Schedule - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.