Thunder Announces Full 2018-19 Schedule

May 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the full schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The Thunder kicks off the new campaign with a pair of home games on Friday, October 12th against the Idaho Steelheads and Saturday, October 13th against the Allen Americans.

28 of the 36 home contests will be on weekends, including 11 Fridays, nine Saturdays and eight Sundays. 17 of the first 36 games will take place before the New Year. Wichita will finish the season with seven of the final nine games at home. Wichita will host Allen eight times, followed by Kansas City, Tulsa and Utah (each six times).

Wichita has two road stints that include five games away from INTRUST Bank Arena. The first one begins on New Year's Eve in Kansas City. The Thunder will then head to Utah for three-straight against the Grizzlies and finish up in Allen on January 11th. Wichita will head to Idaho on March 6th for three games and finish up the five-game road swing in Allen on March 17th.

Below is the full schedule for the 2018-19 season:

Friday, October 12th vs. Idaho

Saturday, October 13th vs. Allen

Friday, October 19th vs. Allen

Saturday, October 20th at Allen

Saturday, October 27th at Tulsa

Friday, November 2nd at Kansas City

Sunday, November 4th vs. Utah

Wednesday, November 7th vs. Utah

Friday, November 9th vs. Utah

Sunday, November 11th vs. Allen

Tuesday, November 13th at Kansas City

Friday, November 16th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, November 17th vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, November 20th at Tulsa

Wednesday, November 21st vs. Tulsa

Friday, November 23rd at Kansas City

Saturday, November 24th at Tulsa

Tuesday, November 27th vs. Kansas City

Friday, November 30th at Allen

Saturday December 1st at Allen

Tuesday, December 4th at Tulsa

Friday, December 7th vs. Rapid City

Saturday, December 8th vs. Rapid City

Sunday, December 9th vs. Rapid City

Friday, December 14th at Fort Wayne

Saturday, December 15th at Cincinnati

Sunday, December 16th at Kalamazoo

Tuesday, December 18th vs. Kansas City

Friday, December 21st at Rapid City

Saturday, December 22nd at Rapid City

Thursday, December 27th at Tulsa

Saturday, December 29th vs. Kansas City

Sunday, December 30th vs. Tulsa

Monday, December 31st at Kansas City

Wednesday, January 2nd at Utah

Friday, January 4th at Utah

Saturday January 5th at Utah

Friday, January 11th at Allen

Saturday, January 12th vs. Allen

Sunday, January 13th vs. Allen

Friday, January 18th vs. Kansas City

Saturday, January 19th at Kansas City

Saturday, January 26th vs. Idaho

Sunday, January 27th vs. Idaho

Friday, February 1st vs. Utah

Saturday, February 2nd vs. Utah

Tuesday, February 5th vs. Allen

Friday, February 8th at Rapid City

Saturday, February 9th at Rapid City

Tuesday, February 12th vs. Tulsa

Friday, February 15th at Tulsa

Saturday, February 16th vs. Indy

Sunday, February 17th vs. Indy

Tuesday, February 19th at Indy

Wednesday, February 20th at Fort Wayne

Friday, February 22nd at Fort Wayne

Saturday, February 23rd at Indy

Friday, March 1st vs. Rapid City

Wednesday, March 6th at Idaho

Friday, March 8th at Idaho

Saturday, March 9th at Idaho

Friday, March 15th at Kansas City

Sunday, March 17th at Allen

Saturday, March 23rd vs. Tulsa

Sunday, March 24th vs. Tulsa

Wednesday, March 27th vs. Utah

Friday, March 29th vs. Tulsa

Saturday, March 30th at Allen

Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Kalamazoo

Friday, April 5th vs. Allen

Saturday, April 6th vs. Allen

Sunday, April 7th at Tulsa

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 down per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.