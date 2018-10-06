Roy Scores Twice as Checkers Top Amerks 4-2
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Charlotte's special teams took center stage as the Checkers topped the Rochester Americans for the second straight night.
Rookie Morgan Geekie opened the scoring just three minutes in with his first professional goal, but the Amerks potted a pair to give themselves their first lead of the weekend early on in the middle frame. The Charlotte power play struck minutes later however, with Andrew Poturalski popping home a loose puck out front, followed shortly after by a shorthanded breakaway conversion by Nicolas Roy to jump back ahead.
Roy kept his hot hand going later in the frame, lighting the lamp on the man advantage for his fourth tally in two games. That would prove to be all Charlotte needed, as Alex Nedeljkovic took his place between the pipes and made 34 saves to help lead the Checkers to a 2-0-0 start to the season.
Notes
This marks the fourth 2-0-0 start in the Checkers' nine AHL seasons and the second in a row. The team's best-ever start was a 3-0-0 run in 2015-16 ... At the game's conclusion, Roy (4g, 2a) and Poturalski (2g, 3a) were the AHL's top two scorers. Janne Kuokkanen (2g, 2a) was tied for third ... Roy also led the league with four goals and 13 shots on goal and was tied for the lead in power-play goals (2) and shorthanded goals (1) ... Charlotte has four power-play goals in six opportunities to start the season ... Defenseman Michal Cajkovsky led the team in plus/minus (+2) for the second consecutive game. His plus-5 rating is tied for the league lead ... Defenseman Josiah Didier missed the game due to injury ... The Checkers have an all-time record of 4-1-1 against Rochester ... Forwards Nick Schilkey and Zack Stortini and defenseman Michael Fora were healthy extras.
Up Next
The Checkers will return home for a week of practice before heading back out on the road for a contest against Utica next Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018
- Bears Drop Season Opener to Crunch, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Win Season Opener in a Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Outlast Marlies in Home Opener, 7-5 - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Fall 3-2 in Home Opener - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Top Bears, 3-2, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- Hutchinson, Thompson Shine, But Penguins Prevail in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Hard-Fought First Win of Season - Utica Comets
- Roy Scores Twice as Checkers Top Amerks 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Fall in Season Opener to Utica - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forwards Peter Sivak and Ryan Tesink to Professional Tryouts - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Name Jaycob Megna Team Captain - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura Brothers Strike, But IceHogs Fall 5-2 to Cleveland - Rockford IceHogs
- Mikhail Berdin Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Roll Past Rockford, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Brien out After Undergoing Surgery - Belleville Senators
- Puck Drops on Admirals Season Tonight - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Loan G Komm & D Luukko to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Look for Back to Back Wins on Opening Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Open up Home Schedule Tonight at 6PM at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Flames Recall Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Host Syracuse in 2018-19 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Open 18th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Recall Leier from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, October 6 - Belleville Senators
- Delia Assigned to Rockford, Tomkins Assigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roll Past Reign 4-1 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Throttle Stockton in Opener, 8-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Falls in Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Stingy Berube, Strong Third Period Lift Monsters over Hogs 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rychel Scores Heat First Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Stars Spoil Simon's Debut - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Open with a Loss at Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Fall to Chicago in Overtime in AHL Debut - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Wins First Home Opener Since 2013 with 4-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Wolves Take 25th Anniversary Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Open 10th Anniversary Season with 3-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Amerks Drop Season Opener to Checkers - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.