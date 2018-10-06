Crunch Top Bears, 3-2, in Season Opener
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - Taylor Raddysh and Alex BarrÃ©-Boulet both scored their first professional goal in their first professional game in a 3-2 Syracuse Crunch win over the Hershey Bears tonight at Giant Center.
The Bears were first on the board, before Carter Verhaeghe potted the first Crunch goal of the season. BarrÃ©-Boulet led the team with a goal and an assist on the night.
Netminder Eddie Pasquale recorded the win with 30 saves on 32 shots, while Ilya Samsonov turned aside 28-of-31 in net for the Bears. Syracuse converted on 2-of-3 power play opportunities and shut down all four Hershey man-advantages.
Hershey opened scoring just 3:25 into the game. The Bears came in on a 3-on-1 rush and Liam O'Brien snuck a shot past Pasquale with the help of Colby Williams and Riley Barber.
Four minutes later, the Crunch evened the score on the power play. Alex Volkov passed down to BarrÃ©-Boulet at the goal line. He threw a slick cross-crease pass for Verhaeghe to send top shelf.
The Bears regained the lead with 57 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Barber picked up a stretch pass and flew towards the net. At the last second, he dropped the puck back for Mike Sgarbossa to tip in. Williams made it a multi-point night with the secondary helper.
Syracuse tied the game for a second time late in the second period. After a series of blocked shots, a rebound kicked out for Raddysh to send home. Andy Andreoff earned the primary assist, while Ross Colton tallied his first professional point with the secondary.
The Crunch took their first lead of the game five minutes into the final stanza. BarrÃ©-Boulet deked around a defender in the right circle and scored from the right goal post off assists from Cal Foote and Gabriel Dumont.
The Crunch travel to Rochester on Wednesday to face the Americans at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Alex BarrÃ©-Boulet, Boris Katchouk, Ross Colton, Taylor Raddysh and Oleg Sosunov all made their pro debuts with the Crunch tonight...Alex BarrÃ©-Boulet and Taylor Raddysh both tallied their first pro goal tonight. Raddysh also scored in both preseason games.
