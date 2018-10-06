Reign Falls in Season Opener

The Ontario Reign were unable to dig themselves out of an early hole as they fell 4-1 to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday evening in their regular-season opener. Forward Zack Mitchell scored the lone Ontario goal, while defenseman Kale Clague and forward Sheldon Rempal picked up the assists on the play, the first point in each of their professional careers.

Date: October 5, 2018

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Attendance: 4,002

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJBoxScore105

Highlights: https://youtu.be/1xSJfNEj6X8

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJPhotos105

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJPostGameQuotes105

ONT Record: (0-1-0-0)

SJ Record: (1-0-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 0 0 1

SJ 3 1 0 0 4

Shots PP

ONT 31 1/4

SD 27 1/2

Three Stars:

1) SJ - Dylan Gambrell (2-1-3)

2) SJ - Francis Perron (1-1-2)

3) SJ - Kyle Wood (0-2-2)

GWG: Dylan Gambrell (2)

W: Antoine Bibeau (1-0-0)

L: Cal Petersen (0-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, October 6 @ Stockton, 6:00 PM PDT at Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

