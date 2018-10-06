Sens Fall in Season Opener to Utica
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators lost its season-opener 3-1 to the Utica Comets Saturday night.
Belleville's lone goal came from Joseph LaBate while Mike McKenna made 26 saves. Brendan Gaunce, Reid Boucher and Darren Archibald scored for Utica with Richard Bachman turning aside 31 shots.
After a scoreless first, it was the Sens who struck first 3:35 into the period through former Comet LaBate as he buried a rebound at the side of the net after Boston Leier, who was recalled this morning from Brampton, saw his shot denied by Bachman.
The Comets tied it just 10 seconds through Gaunce on a one-timer before taking the lead with 54 seconds left in the second on the power play through a Boucher wrister with LaBate in the box.
The period ended in fiery fashion though as Brendan Woods starting punching Filip Chlapik with 34 seconds left before dropping him with a punch and then cheap shotting him while he was on his knees resulting in Belleville getting a seven-minute power play, that they failed to score on, and Woods receiving a 10-minute misconduct as well as a game-misconduct.
The Sens generated some half-chances in the third, including a Christian Wolanin end-to-end rush that Bachman turned aside while Adam Tambellini hit the outside of the post but the Senators couldn't find a tying goal. Archibald scored an empty-netter with 9.2 seconds to secure the Utica win.
There was no score in the opening period with the Sens leading 11-8 on shots but were denied a goal when Stuart Percy found the back of the net but not before the net had been knocked off its pegs. The Sens also got into the physical side of things early on with Pat Sieloff laying a booming hit on Ashton Sautner in the opening minutes that saw the penalty box door fly open.
The Senators are back in action Friday as they visit Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose. Belleville's home opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton at CAA Arena and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018
- Bears Drop Season Opener to Crunch, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Win Season Opener in a Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Outlast Marlies in Home Opener, 7-5 - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Fall 3-2 in Home Opener - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Top Bears, 3-2, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- Hutchinson, Thompson Shine, But Penguins Prevail in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Hard-Fought First Win of Season - Utica Comets
- Roy Scores Twice as Checkers Top Amerks 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Fall in Season Opener to Utica - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forwards Peter Sivak and Ryan Tesink to Professional Tryouts - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Name Jaycob Megna Team Captain - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura Brothers Strike, But IceHogs Fall 5-2 to Cleveland - Rockford IceHogs
- Mikhail Berdin Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Roll Past Rockford, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Brien out After Undergoing Surgery - Belleville Senators
- Puck Drops on Admirals Season Tonight - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Loan G Komm & D Luukko to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Look for Back to Back Wins on Opening Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Open up Home Schedule Tonight at 6PM at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Flames Recall Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Host Syracuse in 2018-19 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Open 18th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Recall Leier from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, October 6 - Belleville Senators
- Delia Assigned to Rockford, Tomkins Assigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roll Past Reign 4-1 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Throttle Stockton in Opener, 8-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Falls in Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Stingy Berube, Strong Third Period Lift Monsters over Hogs 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rychel Scores Heat First Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Stars Spoil Simon's Debut - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Open with a Loss at Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Fall to Chicago in Overtime in AHL Debut - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Wins First Home Opener Since 2013 with 4-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Wolves Take 25th Anniversary Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Open 10th Anniversary Season with 3-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Amerks Drop Season Opener to Checkers - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.