Monsters Roll Past Rockford, 5-2

October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Rockford IceHogs, 5-2, on Saturday at The Q. With the win, the Monsters improve to 2-0-0-0 overall, tied for first place in the Eastern Conference's North Division.

Rockford grabbed an early 1-0 lead Saturday when Tyler Sikura found the back of the net for his first goal of the season at 13:53 of the opening frame on feeds from Dylan Sikura and Darren Raddysh. The Monsters responded at 14:20 of the first period when Eric Robinson scored on a feed from Ryan Collins to even the score, 1-1. Zac Dalpe notched his first goal of the season moments later at 15:31 on an even-strength marker from Alex Broadhurst, the 100th assist of his professional career, to push the Monsters lead to 2-1. Robinson capped off the stanza with his second goal of the day, a power play tally unassisted at 19:51 to give Cleveland a 3-1 lead headed into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Monsters extended their lead to 4-1 on an even-strength marker from Kole Sherwood, his first professional goal at 2:48 of the middle frame thanks to assists from Justin Scott and Paul Bittner. Dalpe followed with his second goal of the game at 18:37 of the second period, an even-strength tally from Broadhurst, to push Cleveland's lead to 5-1 heading into the final frame.

Rockford closed the scoring in the third when Lucas Carlsson scored at 7:50 of the final frame on a feed from Jordan Schroeder ending the game with a Monsters 5-2 victory.

Cleveland net-minder Brad Thiessen stopped 29 of the 31 shots faced Saturday to improve to 1-0-0, while IceHogs backstop Collin Delia stopped 26 of 31 pucks to drop to 0-1-0.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Monday road clash vs. the Toronto Marlies with full coverage, live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum, underway at 3:00 pm on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

