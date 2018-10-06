Condors Throttle Stockton in Opener, 8-1

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-0-0, 2pts) scored six times in the second period en route to an 8-1 opening night victory over the Stockton (0-1-0, 0pts) on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. C Brad Malone had four points (1g-3a) and the Condors scored six special teams goals (four power play, two shorthanded). Opening Weekend continues Saturday night at 7 p.m. when the Condors host San Jose.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Cameron Hebig (1st) on the power play from the slot; Assists: Currie, Jones; Time of goal: 10:58; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 10, STK - 9 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (1st) shorthanded off a feed from behind the net; Assist: Malone; Time of goal: :27; BAK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (1st) blistered a slap shot on the power play; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 4:44; BAK leads, 3-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Tyler Benson (1st) notched his first pro goal on a power-play rebound; Assists: Day, Malone; Time of goal: 6:11; BAK leads, 4-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (1st) off a deflection; Assists: Currie, Hebig; Time of goal: 8:32; BAK leads, 5-0

CONDORS GOAL: Callahan (2nd) wheeled from the right-wing wall; Assists: Christoffer, Esposito; Time of goal: 14:10; BAK leads, 6-0

CONDORS GOAL: Russell (2nd) deflected a point shot at the top of the crease; Assists: Gravel, Malone; Time of goal: 15:14; BAK leads, 7-0

SHOTS: BAK-17, STK - 6 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (1st) shorthanded on a breakaway; Assist: Lagesson; Time of goal: 1:28; BAK leads, 8-0

HEAT GOAL: LW Kerby Rychal (1st) spoiled the shutout; Assists: Robinson, Watson; Time of goal: 4:39; BAK leads, 8-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 6

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Callahan (BAK) 3. Russell (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 4/7; STK - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 33; STK - 22

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (1-0-0; 22/21); STK - Parsons (L, 0-1-0; 20/15) - Gillies (ND, 13/10)

LW Tyler Benson and LW Cameron Hebig each notched their first pro goals

The eight goals scored was the most on an AHL Opening Night since Grand Rapids in 2013 in Rochester; tied a Condors AHL record for goals in a game as well

Seven Condors had multi-point nights

The four power-play goals matched a Condors AHL high (2015)

Malone's four points (1g-3a) matched the most for a Condors player in one game

RW Patrick Russell and Malone each had shorthanded goals; they each had three last season

It was Al Montoya's first AHL start since February 4, 2011 with San Antonio

Scratches: Polei, Vesey, Gust, Kulevich, Beaudry

