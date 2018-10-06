Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors opened the 2018-19 season in style last night with an 8-1 victory over Stockton. Click here to watch last night's highlights. Now, the focus shifts to tonight's 7 p.m. puck drop on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena against the San Jose Barracuda. Fans can purchase $21 Adult Replica jerseys at this game only and are encouraged to arrive early as the players will arrive via red carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Then stick around for a Party on the Plaza featuring Mento Buru, food, drinks, games, and more.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Purchase $21 Adult Replica Jerseys at this game only presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and Chevron Fuel Your School. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Player Red Carpet entrance beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the Plaza. Then, Mento Buru will perform and there will be food, drinks, games, and more fun leading up to puck drop. Rabobank Arena will also have metal detectors at all entrances for the safety of fans, so please have bags opened to help expedite the process.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: D Ryan Stanton and D Caleb Jones

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors conclude opening weekend with the first of 10 matchups against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield is 15-14-4-1 against San Jose all-time and 9-6-1-1 at Rabobank Arena. Last season, the Condors went 4-4-2-0 against the Barracuda.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield scored the opening eight goals of the game, including six in the second period alone, en route to a 8-1 opening night victory over Stockton last evening. C Brad Malone had four points (1g-3a) while RW Patrick Russell and RW Mitch Callahan each had multi-goal nights. G Al Montoya, returning to the AHL for the first time since 2011, stopped 21 shots to pick up the victory.

San Jose also opened the season with a home victory, 4-1 over the Ontario Reign. C Dylan Gambrell had a three-point night (2g-1a) and LW Francis Perron (1g-1a) had two points in his San Jose debut. Antoine Bibeau got the start between the pipes and stopped 30 shots to earn the win.

SPECIAL TEAMS SPOT ON LAST NIGHT

Bakersfield's special teams fired on all cylinders last night. On the power play, the team went 4-for-7 which matched the most power-play goals in a game for the team. Shorthanded, the Condors were just as deadly as C Brad Malone and RW Patrick Russell each had shorthanded goals and the Condors killed off three Heat power plays. Russell led the team last season with four shorthanded markers and Malone had three.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

Bakersfield's eight goals were the most the team has ever scored in a season opener in 21 years and seven was the largest margin of victory for the team to begin a season. It was also the first time an AHL team had put up eight goals on opening night since Grand Rapids did it in 2013 at Rochester.

CONDORS NOTES

Tonight is the 500th professional game of D Ryan Stanton's career. The St. Albert, Alberta native has played 379 AHL games and 120 NHL games over an 8+ year career... RW Mitch Callahan, who scored twice last night, now has 98 career AHL goals... G Al Montoya's start last night was his first since February 4, 2011 with San Antonio in Lake Erie... The eight goals for the Condors last night tied an AHL-high set on March 16, 2018 against San Jose... LW Tyler Benson and LW Cameron Hebig each scored their first professional goals last night.

BARRACUDA NOTES

Last night's San Jose lineup featured 12 rookies... C Dylan Gambrell, San Jose's second round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft had 43 points (13g-30a) in 41 games at the University of Denver last season... Barracuda Head Coach Roy Sommer is the winnigest coach in American Hockey League History...

TRANSACTIONS

10/4 - D Jeremy Beaudry signed to a PTO

10/1 - C Luke Esposito signed to an AHL contract

