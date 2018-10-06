Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors opened the 2018-19 season in style last night with an 8-1 victory over Stockton. Click here to watch last night's highlights. Now, the focus shifts to tonight's 7 p.m. puck drop on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena against the San Jose Barracuda. Fans can purchase $21 Adult Replica jerseys at this game only and are encouraged to arrive early as the players will arrive via red carpet beginning at 4:30 p.m. Then stick around for a Party on the Plaza featuring Mento Buru, food, drinks, games, and more.
Great seats start at just $12 and can be purchased here or at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.
PROMOTION DETAILS: Purchase $21 Adult Replica Jerseys at this game only presented by Eyewitness News, Energy 95.3 FM, and Chevron Fuel Your School. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Player Red Carpet entrance beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the Plaza. Then, Mento Buru will perform and there will be food, drinks, games, and more fun leading up to puck drop. Rabobank Arena will also have metal detectors at all entrances for the safety of fans, so please have bags opened to help expedite the process.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Skirt Steak Chimichurri
Cilantro Rice
Seasonal Vegetables
Salad
Red Velvet Cake
TAP ROOM
Carved Turkey Sandwich
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
BARS!
Crossbar Craft Beer Pub
Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)
BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: D Ryan Stanton and D Caleb Jones
TONIGHT
The Bakersfield Condors conclude opening weekend with the first of 10 matchups against the San Jose Barracuda. Bakersfield is 15-14-4-1 against San Jose all-time and 9-6-1-1 at Rabobank Arena. Last season, the Condors went 4-4-2-0 against the Barracuda.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bakersfield scored the opening eight goals of the game, including six in the second period alone, en route to a 8-1 opening night victory over Stockton last evening. C Brad Malone had four points (1g-3a) while RW Patrick Russell and RW Mitch Callahan each had multi-goal nights. G Al Montoya, returning to the AHL for the first time since 2011, stopped 21 shots to pick up the victory.
San Jose also opened the season with a home victory, 4-1 over the Ontario Reign. C Dylan Gambrell had a three-point night (2g-1a) and LW Francis Perron (1g-1a) had two points in his San Jose debut. Antoine Bibeau got the start between the pipes and stopped 30 shots to earn the win.
SPECIAL TEAMS SPOT ON LAST NIGHT
Bakersfield's special teams fired on all cylinders last night. On the power play, the team went 4-for-7 which matched the most power-play goals in a game for the team. Shorthanded, the Condors were just as deadly as C Brad Malone and RW Patrick Russell each had shorthanded goals and the Condors killed off three Heat power plays. Russell led the team last season with four shorthanded markers and Malone had three.
EIGHT IS ENOUGH
Bakersfield's eight goals were the most the team has ever scored in a season opener in 21 years and seven was the largest margin of victory for the team to begin a season. It was also the first time an AHL team had put up eight goals on opening night since Grand Rapids did it in 2013 at Rochester.
CONDORS NOTES
Tonight is the 500th professional game of D Ryan Stanton's career. The St. Albert, Alberta native has played 379 AHL games and 120 NHL games over an 8+ year career... RW Mitch Callahan, who scored twice last night, now has 98 career AHL goals... G Al Montoya's start last night was his first since February 4, 2011 with San Antonio in Lake Erie... The eight goals for the Condors last night tied an AHL-high set on March 16, 2018 against San Jose... LW Tyler Benson and LW Cameron Hebig each scored their first professional goals last night.
BARRACUDA NOTES
Last night's San Jose lineup featured 12 rookies... C Dylan Gambrell, San Jose's second round selection in the 2016 NHL Draft had 43 points (13g-30a) in 41 games at the University of Denver last season... Barracuda Head Coach Roy Sommer is the winnigest coach in American Hockey League History...
TRANSACTIONS
10/4 - D Jeremy Beaudry signed to a PTO
10/1 - C Luke Esposito signed to an AHL contract
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018
- Game Preview: Bears Host Syracuse in 2018-19 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Open 18th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Recall Leier from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, October 6 - Belleville Senators
- Delia Assigned to Rockford, Tomkins Assigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roll Past Reign 4-1 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Throttle Stockton in Opener, 8-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Falls in Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Stingy Berube, Strong Third Period Lift Monsters over Hogs 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rychel Scores Heat First Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Stars Spoil Simon's Debut - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Open with a Loss at Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Fall to Chicago in Overtime in AHL Debut - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Wins First Home Opener Since 2013 with 4-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Wolves Take 25th Anniversary Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Open 10th Anniversary Season with 3-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Amerks Drop Season Opener to Checkers - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.