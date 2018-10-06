Marlies Look for Back to Back Wins on Opening Weekend
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies continue a short road trip to start the season and are looking for back-to-back wins in Binghamton Saturday night.
Coming off a 7-3 win in Utica Friday night, the Marlies are hoping to return home on Monday with a pair of wins in hand.
Trevor Moore scored a pair of goals last night, building off his standout performance in last year's playoffs when he earned 17 points in 20 games.
Jordan Subban and Pierre Engvall each enter tonight's game with a goal and an assist while Adam Cracknell and Calle Rosen picked up two assists each last night.
Saturday's start is the Devils first game of the year who are hoping to rebuild after missing the postseason last year. Nick Lappin is back in Binghamton after scoring 31 goals and 53 assists last season, and they'll look to him to drive the offense again this year. Michael Kapla is back on the blueline in Binghamton after earning 21 points last season.
Looking back to last year, the Marlies took the season series against Binghamton with five wins in six games and are 12-6-1-1 against the Devils over the past five years.
Puck drop is set for 7:05 and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV, available on free preview all weekend long.
