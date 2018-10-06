Rychel Scores Heat First Goal in Loss

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. - Kerby Rychel scored the first goal of the season for the Stockton Heat but Bakersfield's special teams struck six times as the Heat fell 8-1. Bakersfield scored four power-play goals and added two shorthanded goals to get past the Heat on opening night. After the Condors broke through in the first period on the power-play, the Heat had a power-play chance in the early goings of the second period, but just 27 seconds in Patrick Russell scored the shorthanded goal to put the home team up 2-0. Then it was three-straight power-play goals that put the Heat in a hole. Stockton tried to shake things up with the goaltending change but the Condors tucked two more past Jon Gillies, totaling six goals in the second period. After a second shorthanded goal to start the third, the Heat finally got on the board thanks to Rychel but it wasn't enough to overcome the Condors. The Heat shift focus to tomorrow when the team opens up the home portion of their schedule at 6:00 p.m. Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14! Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

Bakersfield Goal: F Cameron Hebig (1) pass from the right-wing boards gives space to shooter who wrists shot from the hashmarks between the goalie's pads and glove (Currie, Jones) (10:58) (PP)

Shots: STK - 10 | BAK - 9

2nd Period

Bakersfield Goal: F Patrick Russell (1) shot on goal is stopped by the goalie but the rebound is put back behind the goalie (Malone assist)(0:27) (SH)

Bakersfield Goal: D Caleb Jones (1) shot from the point goes through traffic and beats the goalie blocker hand side (Marody, Benson assists)(4:44) (PP)

Bakersfield Goal: F Tyler Benson (1) shot on is stopped by the goalie but the rebound is tucked behind the netminder past his leg pads (Day, Malone assists)(6:11) (PP)

Bakersfield Goal: F Mitch Callahan (1) shot from the point is redirected off the screening forward (Currie, Hebig assists)(8:32) (PP)

Bakersfield Goal: F Mitch Callahan (2) shot from the right circle beats the goalie low off the inside of the post (Christoffer, Esposito assists)(14:10)

Bakersfield Goal: F Patrick Russell (2) shot from the point is redirected right past the goalie in front (Gravel, Malone assists)(15:39)

Shots: STK - 6 | BAK - 17

3rd Period

Bakersfield Goal: F Brad Malone (1) shorthanded breakaway is backhanded through the goalie's leg pads (Lagesson assist) (1:28) (SH)

HEAT GOAL: F Kerby Rychel (1) slap shot from the left circle beats the goaltender over his left pad (Robinson, Watson) (4:39)

Shots: STK - 6 | BAK - 7

GOALIES

W: Al Montoya (22 shots, 21 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (20 shots, 15 saves)

Jon Gillies (13 shots, 10 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Brad Malone (BAK) (1 goal, 3 assists) 2- Mitch Callahan (BAK) (2 goals) 3- Patrick Russell (2 goals)

Final Shots: STK - 22 | BAK - 33

Power Plays: STK - 0-3 | BAK - 4-7

Tyler Parsons became the second goalie ever to open the season between the pipes as Jon Gillies had previously started all three of the Heat's opening nights, however, Gillies has now played in each of the Heat's opening night games

Alan Quine played his 200th AHL game

Glenn Gawdin made his pro debut

It was Cail MacLean's head coaching debut in the AHL

Stockton allowed the first goal of the season for the second time. The last time was the season opener in October 15, 2016 against San Jose

Kerby Rychel joins Derek Grant, Matt Frattin and Andrew Mangiapane as players to open the scoring for the Stockton Heat in a season

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign

Saturday, October 6 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport // Heat Magnet Schedules presented by Chase Chevrolet // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 13 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Latino Heritage Day // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, October 20 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors

Teacher Appreciation Day // Team Photo Giveaway presented by Ray Morgan Company and Asvitt Photography // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser // Exit Autographs

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors

Wednesday, October 31 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors

Wear "Halloween Costume" Wednesday // $1 Beer Night// Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

Stockton Heat vs. San Antonio Rampage

Saturday, November 3 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party

Heat Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center// I Fight For Cards presented by Ray Morgan Company // Heat Hockey Fights Cancer Magnets presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

