Hutchinson, Thompson Shine, But Penguins Prevail in Shootout
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-0-0-1) picked up a point in their first game of the season behind outstanding performances from their captain and goaltender, but could not squeak out a second point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-0-0-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
In the first period, the fireworks were aplenty, with 46 minutes of penalty minutes combined between the two squads including two fights: one between the Penguins' Zach Trotman and Thunderbirds captain Paul Thompson and another between Garrett Wilson and Springfield forward Joel Lowry.
Not only were there two fights, but Trotman was sent off for a 10-minute misconduct for his instigation for the fight against Thompson. Before tempers flared, the Thunderbirds gained an early lead on Thompson's first goal of the season just 36 seconds into the first period. Forward Harry Zolnierczyk picked up a helper on the play by setting up a one-timer in the slot area, which Thompson rifled past Penguins goalie Anthony Peters.
Springfield would only hold the the lead for just over a minute. Ethan Prow fluttered a point shot through the traffic and past Michael Hutchinson to score his first goal of the season at 1:50 of the first.
Seven minutes later, the Penguins scored again off the stick of Zach Aston-Reese when his curl-and-drag shot deflected off the stick of diving Thunderbirds' defenseman Julian Melchiori and through Hutchinson.
In the second period, there were dramatically less penalty minutes with only four minutes being assessed: both going to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The T-Birds made good on one of those power plays as Thompson scored his second goal of the game to knot the score at 2-2. After Dryden Hunt's shot hit off the right pad of Anthony Peters and wound up in the air, Thompson swung with his stick and the puck landed in the back of the net, tying the game. Zolnierczyk picked up a secondary assist on the goal for his second point of the night.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third period, but only because of the spectacular efforts of Hutchinson and Peters. The Thunderbirds goalie, making his team debut, finished the night with 45 saves, the second highest single-game total in Thunderbirds history.
In the end, though, it would not be enough for Springfield, as the Penguins and Thunderbirds played to a scoreless overtime period at 3-on-3. Once the game reached the shootout, Peters shined, turning aside Blaine Byron, Ludwig Bystrom, and Patrick Bajkov. Aston-Reese led off the shootout with a five-hole snapper past Hutchinson, which proved to be the only tally of the shootout festivities.
The Thunderbirds have a week to prepare for their first three-game weekend of the campaign, searching for their first victory of the new season. They will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Oct. 12 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Then the two clubs will return to Springfield for Opening Night, presented by MGM Springfield, on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
The action begins with a pregame Block Party presented by Community Bank at 4 p.m. at MGM Springfield's outdoor plaza, featuring a live music performance by Top Shelf. The Thunderbirds complete the three-game weekend with Kids Opening Day against the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. Tickets for all games are available at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
?Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018
- Bears Drop Season Opener to Crunch, 3-2 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Win Season Opener in a Shootout, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Devils Outlast Marlies in Home Opener, 7-5 - Binghamton Devils
- P-Bruins Fall 3-2 in Home Opener - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Top Bears, 3-2, in Season Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- Hutchinson, Thompson Shine, But Penguins Prevail in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Earn Hard-Fought First Win of Season - Utica Comets
- Roy Scores Twice as Checkers Top Amerks 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sens Fall in Season Opener to Utica - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls Sign Forwards Peter Sivak and Ryan Tesink to Professional Tryouts - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Name Jaycob Megna Team Captain - San Diego Gulls
- Sikura Brothers Strike, But IceHogs Fall 5-2 to Cleveland - Rockford IceHogs
- Mikhail Berdin Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Roll Past Rockford, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- O'Brien out After Undergoing Surgery - Belleville Senators
- Puck Drops on Admirals Season Tonight - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Loan G Komm & D Luukko to Reading Royals - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Look for Back to Back Wins on Opening Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Open up Home Schedule Tonight at 6PM at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Flames Recall Anthony Peluso - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Host Syracuse in 2018-19 Home Opener - Hershey Bears
- Condors Home Tonight with $21 Jerseys - Bakersfield Condors
- Sound Tigers Open 18th Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Senators Recall Leier from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, October 6 - Belleville Senators
- Delia Assigned to Rockford, Tomkins Assigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roll Past Reign 4-1 in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Throttle Stockton in Opener, 8-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Falls in Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Stingy Berube, Strong Third Period Lift Monsters over Hogs 4-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rychel Scores Heat First Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Stars Spoil Simon's Debut - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Open with a Loss at Iowa - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Fall to Chicago in Overtime in AHL Debut - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Wins First Home Opener Since 2013 with 4-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Brannstrom, Wolves Take 25th Anniversary Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Open 10th Anniversary Season with 3-1 Win - Texas Stars
- Amerks Drop Season Opener to Checkers - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Hutchinson, Thompson Shine, But Penguins Prevail in Shootout
- T-Birds Season Opens Saturday; Roster Revealed
- Paul Thompson Named Second Captain in Thunderbirds History
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Welcome Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez on Saturday, April 13
- Florida Panthers Loan Four Players to Springfield