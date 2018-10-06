Flames Recall Anthony Peluso
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Anthony Peluso from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Peluso, a 29-year-old right winger, played two games with the Capitals last season in addition to 38 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) where he notched seven goals and four assists for 11 points along with 34 penalty minutes.
ANTHONY PELUSO - RIGHT WING
BORN: North York, ON DATE: April 18, 1989
HEIGHT: 6'4'' WEIGHT: 225 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: STL 6th round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft
