Flames Recall Anthony Peluso

October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Anthony Peluso from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Peluso, a 29-year-old right winger, played two games with the Capitals last season in addition to 38 games with the Hershey Bears (AHL) where he notched seven goals and four assists for 11 points along with 34 penalty minutes.

ANTHONY PELUSO - RIGHT WING

BORN: North York, ON DATE: April 18, 1989

HEIGHT: 6'4'' WEIGHT: 225 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: STL 6th round (160th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.