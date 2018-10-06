Puck Drops on Admirals Season Tonight

Milwaukee, WI - The puck drops on the 2018-19 Milwaukee Admirals season and the Karl Taylor era tonight when the team hits the ice against the Texas Stars at 7 pm from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX.

Named the 21st Head Coach in organization history earlier this summer, Taylor's first game will be against his former team as he spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Stars, helping them make it to game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals last year. Joining Taylor behind the Admirals bench will be Scott Ford, who is entering his fourth season as an assistant, and Greg Rallo, who is in his first year on the coaching side after concluding a successful 12-year playing career last year.

In addition to a new coach, the Admirals saw a significant amount of turnover on their roster from last season as only nine players return who skated with the club in 2017-18. One of those nine is goalie Troy Grosenick, who was acquired by Nashville at the trading deadline last season, and is expected to start in goal against Texas. A native of Brookfield, Grosenick is the first Admirals player to be raised in Milwaukee.

Also returning to the club this year is Emil Pettersson, who led the Admirals in scoring with 46 points last season, and Anthony Richard, who was fourth on the club with 19 goals. Other returners include forwards Tyler Gaudet, Justin Kirkland and Yakov Trenin and defensemen Frederic Allard, Alex Carrier, and Joonas Lyytinen.

The Admirals will commence their home schedule one week from tonight on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena.

