Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Comets, October 6

The set-up

Belleville Senators hockey is finally back. Regular season style.

For the first time since April 15, Senators hockey will mean something in the standings as Belleville hits the ice for its 2018-19 season opener against the Utica Comets.

The Sens have several new faces in their line-up while Utica, who typically carry the most active players in the league due to its location being so far from their NHL affiliate (Vancouver), have been through a similar change despite making the playoffs last season.

Roster notes

After announcing an opening night roster of 24 players Wednesday, the Sens have already lost one player as Paul Carey was recalled by Ottawa Friday evening. However, the Sens still have two goaltenders, eight defencemen, including newly named captain Erik Burgdoerfer, as well as 13 forwards.

Previous history

Over the course of six games last season, the two teams split the season series 3-3 with Belleville winning one of the three contests in Utica. Belleville forwards Filip Chlapik and Ben Sexton led the team in points last season against the Comets by recording five points each.

Who to watch

Logan Brown will make his AHL debut Saturday and after an outstanding preseason, where he had four points (three goals) in two games against Laval, a number of eyes will be on the 20-year-old. It should be noted that his line mates in preseason, Nick Paul and Drake Batherson, also recorded three points in the two games.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and is available to watch for free on AHLTV as part of their opening weekend preview. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville as part of a season launch party.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

