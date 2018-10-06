P-Bruins Fall 3-2 in Home Opener

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Laval Rocket Saturday night 3-2 in their 2018-19 home opener. The P-Bruins got goals from Jeremy Lauzon and Mark McNeill while Dan Vladar made his first start of the season in net.

Despite being outshot in the period 7-5, Providence jumped out to an early lead 14:22 into play. Skating with the puck, Cameron Hughes moved the puck out to the blue line and fired a shot towards Laval goalie Charlie Lindgren. McNeill got his stick on the puck and deflected it in for his second goal in as many nights. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson earned the secondary assist on the play and Providence brought a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Laval again had the shot advantage in the second period 14-6, but neither side could find the scoreboard. The Bruins and Rocket each had golden opportunities in close during the frame, but neither side could convert. Lauzon and Zach Senyshyn peppered Lindgren with shots, but the Rocket goalie made stops on his back to keep the P-Bruins from scoring. Lukas Vejdemo had a chance from point-blank range in the final seconds, but a great pad stop by Vladar kept it 1-0 Providence after 40 minutes.

Just 21 seconds into the third, Lauzon doubled the P-Bruins lead to 2-0. After Hughes won a puck batte in the corner, he sent the puck out to Lauzon at the blueline. He fired a slap-shot through everyone and in for his first goal of the season and Providence led 2-0. Laval answered right back with their first goal of the game at 3:51, as Michael Caput snapped a shot by Vladar from the top of the left circle to cut their deficit to one. The Rocket tied things at two after a scramble in front of Vladar, as after making a fleury of saves Byron Froese jumped on a loose puck in the crease and scored at 9:48. Laval completed their comeback with 35 seconds left in the game, as a blast from Brett Kulak beat Vladar from the point and gave the Rocket a 3-2 win.

Vladar stopped 31-34 shots while Lindgren stopped 18-20. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 0-1 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday, when they hit the road to face the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:15pm.

