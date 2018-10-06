Sikura Brothers Strike, But IceHogs Fall 5-2 to Cleveland
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs got off to another fast start thanks to the Sikura brothers, but the Cleveland Monsters scored five straight goals to overcome the early deficit en route to a 5-2 defeat of the IceHogs Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.
The IceHogs dropped both contests of their season-opening back-to-back series in Cleveland, falling to 0-2-0-0.
The Sikuras struck first for Rockford, as Tyler Sikura redirected a centering pass from Dylan Sikura for a power-play-goal at the 13:53 mark of the first period. Before Friday's season-opener, the two had not played organized hockey together since high school, making this the first time the brothers have connected for a goal in their professional careers.
Cleveland's Eric Robinson answered just 27 seconds later, and the Monsters never looked back. Zac Dalpe gave the Monsters the lead just over a minute after Robinson's tally, then Robinson scored his second of the game with only 9 seconds remaining in the first.
Kole Sherwood and Dalpe added to the Cleveland lead in the second frame, giving the Monsters a four goal cushion heading into the third.
Lucas Carlsson provided a response for the IceHogs with his first career AHL goal 7:50 into the third period, but Cleveland held on for the 5-2 victory.
The IceHogs will look to secure their first win of the season in the home-opener against their playoff nemesis, the Texas Stars next Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.
