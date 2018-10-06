San Diego Gulls Sign Forwards Peter Sivak and Ryan Tesink to Professional Tryouts

October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing Peter Sivak and left wing Ryan Tesink to professional tryouts.

Sivak, 36 (3/21/82), has recorded 5-1=6 points with eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 career AHL games with Bridgeport (2014-15), Abbotsford (2013-14) and Worcester (2012-13). In 361 career ECHL games with Rapid City, Utah, Alaska, Fort Wayne, Orlando, Stockton and San Francisco, Sivak has collected 162-212=374 points with a +46 rating and 155 PIM. The 5-11, 200-pound forward split last season with the Rapid City Rush and Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL where he tallied a combined 26-35=61 points with 32 PIM in 62 games. The Cheb, Czech Republic native also appeared in 479 career Tipsport liga (Slovakia) games, earning 106-104=210 points, in addition to 4-18=22 points in 97 career Czech Extraliga games.

Tesink, 25 (5/21/93), has tallied 32-54=86 points with 366 PIM in 218 career ECHL contests with Tulsa, Rapid City, Wichita, Alaska and Quad City. The 6-0, 175-pound native of Saint John, New Brunswick appeared in 183 QMJHL games with Blainville-Boisbriand and Saint John, earning 51-101=152 points with a +52 rating and 244 PIM. Selected by St. Louis in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Tesink helped Saint John to the Memorial Cup in 2011 and QMJHL championships in 2011 and 2012.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.