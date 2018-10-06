Mikhail Berdin Reassigned to Jacksonville
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from the Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.
Berdin, 20, was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Ufa, Russia native posted a record of 24-13-5, with a 2.65 goals-against average (10th - USHL), a 0.921 save percentage (4th - USHL), one shutout and scored a goal last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. In two USHL seasons, Berdin has made 76 appearances, while compiling a 38-25-9 record, supported by a 2.69 goals-against average, 0.922 save percentage and three shutouts.
The Manitoba Moose are in action Sunday, Oct. 7 in Iowa against the Wild, before returning to Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener, a 7 p.m. CT puck drop on Friday, Oct. 12, against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
