Mikhail Berdin Reassigned to Jacksonville

October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin from the Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Berdin, 20, was a sixth round selection, 157th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Ufa, Russia native posted a record of 24-13-5, with a 2.65 goals-against average (10th - USHL), a 0.921 save percentage (4th - USHL), one shutout and scored a goal last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL. In two USHL seasons, Berdin has made 76 appearances, while compiling a 38-25-9 record, supported by a 2.69 goals-against average, 0.922 save percentage and three shutouts.

The Manitoba Moose are in action Sunday, Oct. 7 in Iowa against the Wild, before returning to Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener, a 7 p.m. CT puck drop on Friday, Oct. 12, against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.