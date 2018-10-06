Heat Open up Home Schedule Tonight at 6PM at Stockton Arena

Stockton Arena

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Giveaway: Upon entry, all fans receive a Heat Rally Towel courtesy of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and upon exit, fans will receive a Heat Magnetic Schedule courtesy of Chase Chevrolet

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 5:45 p.m.

IT'S PARTY TIME AT STOCKTON ARENA

That's right, hockey is back at Stockton Arena for the Heat's home opener against the Ontario Reign! Puck drops at 6:00 p.m. but that doesn't mean you can't come early and enjoy the fun!

Our Heat Zone pregame party starts at 4:00 p.m. and doors open at 5:00 p.m. There will be live music, DJ's, award-winning food and interactive games inside and outside of Stockton Arena for the pregame party and in-game entertainment.

Galvanized Yankees will be playing Heat Zone from 4-5 p.m.

YC Catering and Classic Dog will be serving food in the Heat Zone!

Burgess Brothers BBQ will be at the arena serving their award-winning food!

DJ Marvelous Marvin Williams will be spinning music in the Arena throughout the night!

Stockton Kings dancers will be here between 5-7 p.m. for photo opportunities with fans!

Limitless Escape will have their Hot Seat on the concourse for fans to try out!

You can also go to the University Plaza Waterfront Hotel and enjoy the Delta Bistro's pregame buffet before the game today!

Need to find parking? New this season a limited number of parking spots will be available for purchase in the North Lot in front of Banner Island Ballpark for just $10, whereas all other city lots will be $15 on the day of the game. Lots will open two hours before puck drop and are cash only.

Inside the Arena, you can try out some of the new concessions from Burgess Brothers and Bella Vista along with food on the Puck Drop Party Deck from the Nacho Cart, Dippin Dots, Totally Nuts and Savor Corner.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com. To save money when you buy your tickets call/text the Stockton Heat at 209.373.1500 or visit stocktonheat.com/tickets for more information.

Be reminded of SMG Stockton's new security standards which started last Sunday for the preseason game:

SMG Stockton will be implementing a new security standard at the Stockton Arena. All guests attending an event will be searched and wanded before entry to the Arena as we migrate into Walk Thru Metal Detectors. This new security standard has been implemented for the safety of all guests.

Due to new security standards, SMG Stockton strongly encourages all guests to plan on arriving early and we thank you for you patronage as we work to ensure a safe event environment. For any questions regarding this new policy, please call 209-373-1400.

As a reminder, large bags/purses must be 14" x 14" x 6" or smaller and backpacks and duffle bags are prohibited in the facility. Please visit StocktonLive.com for a detailed list of prohibited items.

TONIGHT

Meaningful hockey is finally back in Stockton, as the Heat host the Ontario Reign tonight in the club's home opener. Stockton will look to rebound and win their first game of the season, following last night's 8-1 loss in Bakersfield. This is the first time the in the Heat's four-year history where Stockton started the season on the road, but Stockton is a perfect 3-0 in home openers over the last three seasons with victories over Rockford, San Jose and Bakersfield.

Watch all the action on AHLTV tonight as it's FREE to all fans during opening weekend from October 5 through October 8! Be sure to download the new Stockton Heat App and check out the VipR camera as well for a unique and interactive experience!

Want a more social experience watching tonight's game? Head over to Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton as the brew pub will be serving up delicious craft beer and pizzas while the Heat take on the Condors on their TV's at 110 N. San Joaquin Street!

FIRST GOAL SCORERS

In 2015 it was Derek Grant who scored the first ever goal in Stockton Heat history, then in 2016 it was Matt Frattin who put the Heat up for the first time in the season.

Last year, it'd be red-hot Andrew Mangiapane, who would end up winning the CCM/AHL Player of the Month in October, and his point production, and goal production, got the Heat on the board to start the 2017-18 season.

Last night Torrance, California native, Kerby Rychel joined some good company as he scored the lone Heat goal in the opening night loss.

LAST TIME VS. ONTARIO

Stockton played two of their last three games against the Ontario Reign to end the 2017-18 campaign and needed to come up with big wins (while the Gulls needed to lose) to even have a shot. On April 11, the Heat doubled up the Reign on home ice 6-3 then went right down to Ontario two days later and came up with a 5-3 win.

Those wins, coupled with San Diego Gulls regulation losses helped the Heat stay in the playoff chase until the final game of the season last year.

WHO TO WATCH

Tonight, there's no question that Alan Quine's return to Stockton Arena makes him the player to watch for the Stockton Heat. His return may come in new colors, and a new logo, but Quine called Stockton Arena home during his brief stint with the Stockton Thunder of the ECHL in 2013-14, including time spent during both playoff rounds against Ontario and Bakersfield.

In fact, his last game inside Stockton Arena was back on May 10, 2014 when the centerman scored one of the Thunder's three goals in the Game 5 loss to the Bakersfield Condors.

Fast-forward nearly four years later, and Quine has established himself as a great two-way forward in both the NHL with the New York Islanders and AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and now the Heat. After last night's result, the forward will not only want to lead the charge in the right direction, but he'll also want to remind Stockton fans just how good he is, and how far he has come since his ECHL days in Stockton.

Look for Quine wearing the #22 jersey today as the Heat open their home portion of the schedule.

LAZAR FOCUS

The Calgary Flames assigned Curtis Lazar to the Stockton Heat yesterday, giving the Heat a highly decorated NHL veteran who's looking to find his game again. The 17thoverall selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by Ottawa finished his junior career in 2013-14 having won two WHL Championships and a Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

He captained Team Canada to a 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship Gold and has played 245 of his 258 games as a professional in the National Hockey League with the Senators and Flames. Last season in Calgary, Lazar posted a career-low of 12 points (2-10-12) in 65 games, so coming down to Stockton, Lazar will be ready to jumpstart his game in order to get back to the NHL.

THE BUDAJ FACTOR

With Ontario playing goaltender Cal Petersen last night during their 4-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda, it could be Peter Budaj to get the nod tonight, his first game in an Ontario sweater since April 15, 2016. That season, Budaj was an AHL All-Star, won the Best Goaltender Award and Best Goaltending Duo, was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team and had the best GAA (1.75), save percentage (.932), shutouts (9) and wins (42).

He was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 27, 2017 and was just reacquired by the LA Kings on June 13, 2018 in exchange for Andy Andreoff. Budaj is 7-2-1 against the Stockton Heat in his career.

INTERESTING FACT

Kerby Rychel is the second California native to score a goal for the Stockton Heat in a regular season contest. The forward, from Torrance, California follows Darren Nowick of last year's team who came from Long Beach, California.

