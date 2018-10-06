Senators Recall Leier from Brampton
October 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Boston Leier from the ECHL's Brampton Beast.
Leier tallied six points (four goals) in eight games with Belleville late last season after joining the club from Acadia University on a PTO where he earned himself an AHL contract with the Sens.
In a corresponding move, Paul Carey was recalled by Ottawa Friday night.
The Sens open their season tonight against the Utica Comets at 7pm. Belleville's home-opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton and tickets are available.
