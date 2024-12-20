Road Weary Icemen Fall Thursday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC --The Jacksonville Icemen were blanked 3-0 at Greenville Thursday night, as all 29 of their shots were turned aside by Jacob Ingham.

A night after Garrett Van Wyhe's electrifying overtime game-winning goal in Orlando, the Icemen's lack of rest with far travel certainly showed.

Jacksonville produced inconsistent offense the entire night, as the squad didn't control the puck as much as Greenville did. Occasionally the Icemen were able to get a fantastic chance in the attacking zone, but were unable to capitalize.

The Swamp Rabbits scored twice in the opening period, with former Icemen Tyson Fawcett, and Kaleb Lawrence giving their club a 2-0 lead after two. Bryce Brodzinski assisted Fawcett's goal, giving the rookie his team-leading 19th point of the season.

As the chances for the Icemen began to dwindle in the third period, Austin Saint capped off the scoring in the contest at 11:23 to make it 3-0 Swamp Rabbits.

Three seems to be the magic number for Greenville. The Rabbits are now 11-1-2 in games where they score at least three goals, having entered the contest scoring three goals in a single period in three of their previous four games.

The Icemen outshot the Swamp Rabbits 29-21 in the game, with all 29 being stopped by Ingham, who improved to 4-2-1 on his campaign.

Jacksonville fell to 14-9-2 on the season, remaining in third place in the South with 30 points. The Icemen now head to Atlanta to take on the Gladiators Saturday at 7 p.m.

