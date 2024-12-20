Mylymok's Late Goal Forces Overtime, Rush Falls 6-5

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







*** Att Header - ASCII

GAME RECAP: Mylymok's Late Goal Forces Overtime, Rush Falls 6-5 96 li

body, td

@media only screen and (max-width:639px)

> #hs_body #hs_cos_wrapper_main a[x-apple-data-detectors] (BOISE, Idaho)- For a second straight game, Connor Mylymok tied the game late for the Rapid City Rush and forced overtime, giving the Rush a standings point.

For a second straight game, the Idaho Steelheads prevailed in overtime, handing Rapid City a 6-5 defeat at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.

Mylymok darted off the bench as an extra attacker with the Rush on the power play and Matt Radomsky pulled. The rookie forward made a beeline to the back door of the net. Ryan Wagner waited for him to reach that spot and fired a perfect pass that way. Mylymok tipped it behind goaltender Ben Kraws to even the game with 1:19 remaining in regulation.

The game-tying heroics pushed the Rush and Steelheads to another overtime. Idaho earned a power play early in the period, and Ty Pelton-Byce scored 23 seconds later to clinch the victory.

Both teams went back-and-forth throughout the night, with neither team leading by more than one and no individual lead lasting for more than five minutes of game action. With a goal and three assists, Wagner finished with a four-point night, his highest-scoring game as a pro. Parker Bowman, Brett Davis, Deni Goure, and Mylymok also scored for Rapid City.

The Rush battled back to score tying goals four different times.

Matt Radomsky made 30 saves in the overtime loss. Ben Kraws stopped 32 out of 37 in the victory for Idaho.

The Rush collects a point for the third straight game and fourth time in the last five. Rapid City can still earn four points in the series with a win in the finale.

Next game: Saturday, December 21 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Tulsa Oilers on December 31, January 3, and January 4. Join the Rush on New Year's Eve for Area 51 Night, presented by Veteran Roofing. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.