Iowa Ready to Reset After 5-2 Loss at Bison
December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Bloomington, IL - The Iowa Heartlanders look forward to a rematch at Xtream Arena against the Bloomington Bison to complete a home-and-home following a 5-2 loss to the Bison Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena. The teams play again Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on Christmas in Coralville Night at Xtream Arena.
Timmy Kent scored in his ECHL debut with a bat in at the right post at 13:43 of the third, assisted by Jack O'Brien and Brandon Yeamans.
Iowa allowed four goals in the first period. Andrei Bakanov, Blake McLaughlin and Jake Murray (2 goals) scored for the Bison in the first. Iowa's Dakota Raabe made it a 3-1 deficit with 3:38 to go in the first on a top-shelf snapper in front of the net, but Murray responded with his second of the game two minutes later to complete the first period scoring.
Connor Lockhart scored with 15 seconds to go in the second to extend Bloomington's lead to 5-1.
Iowa allowed a franchise-record one shot in the third period. Bloomington had five power-play chances and Iowa had one.
Kyle McClellan made 17 saves in defeat. Yaniv Perets blocked 21 shots for his first ECHL win.
