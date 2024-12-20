Game Report: K-Wings Fall in Weekend Opener to Cincinnati Friday
December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome three goals allowed in the second period and fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-14-4-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 5-2.
Cincinnati scored first on the power play at the 5:49 mark of the opening period.
Jay Keranen (2) answered with a goal for Kalamazoo at the 7:29 mark. On the play, Jon Martin (3) poked the puck to Keranen skating down downhill armed with a backhand that was tucked just inside the right post. Philip Beaulieu (3) earned the secondary assist on the tally.
The Cyclones scored to regain the lead at the 16:04 mark of the first. Cincinnati scored two more goals early in the second period, at the 2:42 and 3:18 marks, prompting the K-Wings to make a change in net from Ty Young (2-2-0-0) to Jonathan Lemieux.
Cincinnati notched another goal with just four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 5-1.
Mark Cheremeta (1) then scored his first professional goal at the 4:40 mark of the third. Travis Broughman (4) sent the puck to Ted Nichol (3) behind the net, and he found Cheremeta in the left circle who went backhand to forehand and drove home the wrister.
Lemieux was strong in relief, stopping 16 of 17 shots faced in the final 36:42.
Kalamazoo faces Cincinnati again at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024
- Walleye Snap the Streaks - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades' Strike Early And Johnson Claims 100th Echl Win - Florida Everblades
- Bednar Earns Shut Out In Dominant Win In Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Cyclones Defeat K-Wings 5-2 on the Road - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Report: K-Wings Fall in Weekend Opener to Cincinnati Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- David Fessenden Fights, Stops 23 in 4-1 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Carroll Recalled to Barracuda; Will Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Jayden Lee: Former Quinnipiac University Standout Making a Name for himself in Professional Hockey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Simon Pinard and Jett Jones Recalled by Henderson Silver Knights - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Swamp Rabbits Donate 7,124 Stuffed Animals to Local Organizations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Closes Road Swing Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day #21 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Oliver Chau Named Everblades Captain - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Glads Score Three Goals in 2:17 and Beat Savannah 4-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Road Weary Icemen Fall Thursday in Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- Game Report: K-Wings Fall in Weekend Opener to Cincinnati Friday
- K-Wings Acquire Luc Salem from Allen
- Abbotsford Assigns Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux to Kalamazoo
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Kalamazoo for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Festivities
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Splits Week, Time for Wings Wonderland Weekend