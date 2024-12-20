Game Report: K-Wings Fall in Weekend Opener to Cincinnati Friday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, couldn't overcome three goals allowed in the second period and fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (5-14-4-0) at Wings Event Center Friday, 5-2.

Cincinnati scored first on the power play at the 5:49 mark of the opening period.

Jay Keranen (2) answered with a goal for Kalamazoo at the 7:29 mark. On the play, Jon Martin (3) poked the puck to Keranen skating down downhill armed with a backhand that was tucked just inside the right post. Philip Beaulieu (3) earned the secondary assist on the tally.

The Cyclones scored to regain the lead at the 16:04 mark of the first. Cincinnati scored two more goals early in the second period, at the 2:42 and 3:18 marks, prompting the K-Wings to make a change in net from Ty Young (2-2-0-0) to Jonathan Lemieux.

Cincinnati notched another goal with just four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 5-1.

Mark Cheremeta (1) then scored his first professional goal at the 4:40 mark of the third. Travis Broughman (4) sent the puck to Ted Nichol (3) behind the net, and he found Cheremeta in the left circle who went backhand to forehand and drove home the wrister.

Lemieux was strong in relief, stopping 16 of 17 shots faced in the final 36:42.

Kalamazoo faces Cincinnati again at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Wings Event Center.

