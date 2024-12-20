Oliver Chau Named Everblades Captain

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades captain Oliver Chau

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades captain Oliver Chau(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, alongside General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, are proud to announce the club has named Oliver Chau as the 21st captain of the Florida Everblades. In addition, Carson Gicewicz will serve as an alternate captain, joining Logan Lambdin and Riese Zmolek with an "A" on their jerseys.

"Chau is a quiet leader that leads by example on the ice through his hard work, professionalism and consistency," Ralph said. "Most importantly, Chausy is a great person and teammate. His experience, accomplishments and drive have earned him the "C".

Chau, 27, is in his third season with the Everblades. Serving as an alternate captain last season and for the beginning of this season, the reigning Kelly Cup Playoff MVP has been named as team captain for the first time in his career. After winning the Kelly Cup with Florida in 2023 and 2024, the NCAA National Champion from UMass has 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in 24 games this year. The Oakville, Ontario native has spent his entire ECHL career in Estero, amassing 50 goals and 65 assists for 115 points in 136 games in an Everblades jersey.

"I'm honored to be named captain of the Florida Everblades," said Chau. "It's a privilege I don't take lightly - I feel grateful to be chosen by my teammates to continue the standard of excellence I witnessed Joe [Pendenza], Ben [Masella] and John [McCarron] uphold."

Gicewicz, 27, leads the Everblades with 11 goals and 23 points this season. In his collegiate days, he served as the captain for St. Lawrence University in 2019-20 before joining Chau at UMass to help win the National Championship in 2021.

Lambdin and Zmolek are each in their second season wearing an "A" for Florida.

Lambdin, 29, ranks third on the Everblades in goals (10) and points (19) and is hunting for his third championship with the club. The Wyandotte, Michigan, local joined the team at the 2023 trade deadline from the Kalamazoo Wings.

Zmolek, 28, has four assists in 15 games this year, his second with the franchise. Before coming to Florida, the Rochester, Minnesota native served as captain of the Iowa Heartlanders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.