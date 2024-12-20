Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-11-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (14-10-2-0) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the second of three meetings this week between two teams. The Americans have lost seven straight games.

Tonight's Promotion: Teddy Bear Toss

Next Home Game: 12/27/24 vs. KC 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday's Recap: The Americans dropped a 4-1 game to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of just under 2,000 fans in Allen. The Americans opened the scoring in the first period just over four minutes into the game as Colin Jacobs put a backhander into the Wichita net for his third goal of the season to give Allen a 1-0 lead. From that point on it was all Wichita, with four unanswered goals. Jake Wahlin (2), Peter Bates (6), Austin Heidemann (4), and Nolan Kneen (3) all found the back of the net as Wichita beat the Americans for the second time in four games this season. Wichita outshot the Americans 31-28. Spencer Asuchak led the Americans with four shots on net. Jake Wahlin led Wichita with four shots on net.

Blanked: The Americans were shut down on the power play for the fourth game in a row going 0-for-4 on Wednesday night. The Americans are 0-15 over their last four games. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals.

Not so lucky number seven: The Americans dropped their seventh straight game on Wednesday night losing to Wichita 4-1. It's the teams longest losing streak of the season. The Americans are 1-2-1 against Wichita this season.

James Hardie misses another game: James Hardie, who was injured last weekend in Indiana, missed his third straight game on Wednesday night with an upper body injury.

Colin Jacobs scores in Americans return: Colin Jacobs made his return to the Allen lineup on Wednesday night and scored on his first shift, and first and only shot of the game. Jacobs had three points in 20 games this season with the Worcester Railers. The native of Coppell, Texas is a former fourth round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres.

Trading Places: The Americans acquired goalie Luke Richardson from Wheeling on Wednesday along with forward Nick Isaacson from Cincinnati. Both are expected to make their Allen debut this weekend.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-5-4

Away: 5-6-1

Overall: 7-11-5

Last 10: 2-5-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (14) Brayden Watts

Points: (22) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) *Hudson Wilson

PIM's: (33) Artyom Kulakov

*In the AHL with Tucson

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 9-6-1-0

Away: 5-4-1-0

Overall: 14-10-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (13) Michal Stinil

Assists: (16) Peter Bates and Kobe Walker

Points: (28) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+15) Peter Bates

PIM's (28) Dillon Boucher

