Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen
December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans center Harrison Blaisdell (left) closes in on the Wichita Thunder
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-11-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (14-10-2-0) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the second of three meetings this week between two teams. The Americans have lost seven straight games.
Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Executive Producer: Tyler Luker
Ice Time: Mason Garcia
Editor: Raegan Smith
On Ice Interview: Sara Farmer
Social Media: Alyssa Santos
Tonight's Promotion: Teddy Bear Toss
Next Home Game: 12/27/24 vs. KC 7:10 PM CST
Wednesday's Recap: The Americans dropped a 4-1 game to the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center in front of a crowd of just under 2,000 fans in Allen. The Americans opened the scoring in the first period just over four minutes into the game as Colin Jacobs put a backhander into the Wichita net for his third goal of the season to give Allen a 1-0 lead. From that point on it was all Wichita, with four unanswered goals. Jake Wahlin (2), Peter Bates (6), Austin Heidemann (4), and Nolan Kneen (3) all found the back of the net as Wichita beat the Americans for the second time in four games this season. Wichita outshot the Americans 31-28. Spencer Asuchak led the Americans with four shots on net. Jake Wahlin led Wichita with four shots on net.
Blanked: The Americans were shut down on the power play for the fourth game in a row going 0-for-4 on Wednesday night. The Americans are 0-15 over their last four games. Easton Brodzinski leads the Americans with four power play goals.
Not so lucky number seven: The Americans dropped their seventh straight game on Wednesday night losing to Wichita 4-1. It's the teams longest losing streak of the season. The Americans are 1-2-1 against Wichita this season.
James Hardie misses another game: James Hardie, who was injured last weekend in Indiana, missed his third straight game on Wednesday night with an upper body injury.
Colin Jacobs scores in Americans return: Colin Jacobs made his return to the Allen lineup on Wednesday night and scored on his first shift, and first and only shot of the game. Jacobs had three points in 20 games this season with the Worcester Railers. The native of Coppell, Texas is a former fourth round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres.
Trading Places: The Americans acquired goalie Luke Richardson from Wheeling on Wednesday along with forward Nick Isaacson from Cincinnati. Both are expected to make their Allen debut this weekend.
Comparing Allen and Wichita
Allen Americans:
Home: 2-5-4
Away: 5-6-1
Overall: 7-11-5
Last 10: 2-5-3
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski
Assists: (14) Brayden Watts
Points: (22) Brayden Watts
+/-: (2) *Hudson Wilson
PIM's: (33) Artyom Kulakov
*In the AHL with Tucson
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 9-6-1-0
Away: 5-4-1-0
Overall: 14-10-2-0
Last 10: 6-3-1-0
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (13) Michal Stinil
Assists: (16) Peter Bates and Kobe Walker
Points: (28) Michal Stinil
+/-: (+15) Peter Bates
PIM's (28) Dillon Boucher
GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans center Harrison Blaisdell (left) closes in on the Wichita Thunder
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024
- Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Glads Score Three Goals in 2:17 and Beat Savannah 4-1 for Fourth Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Road Weary Icemen Fall Thursday in Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.