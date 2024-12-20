Fuel Fall 3-0 in First Battle with Fort Wayne

December 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE- The Fuel headed to Fort Wayne to face off with the Komets for the first time this season before both teams head back down to Indy for another matchup tomorrow night. After a tough battle, the Komets took the first game of this weekend set, 3-0.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:54, Nolan Volcan took a slashing penalty which gave the Fuel the first power play of the game, however the Komets killed it off.

Indy's Kyle Maksimovich sat for a too many men call against the Fuel at 6:05, which they were able to kill off as well.

The Komets scored first at 11:00 of the first frame. Justin Taylor claimed the goal while Jack Dugan and Volcan had the assists.

At 12:38, Fort Wayne's Brandon McManus took a goaltender interference penalty but held the Fuel scoreless.

Nick Grima headed to the box next, at 18:29 for slashing putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

With under a minute to go, the Komets found the back of the net but after a review, it was called no-goal as Ben Gaudreau could not establish himself in the crease again after contact with a Komet.

At the end of the first period, Fort Wayne was outshooting Indy 9-8.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the second period went by very quickly as there were hardly any whistles.

At 11:17, the Fuel took their second too many men penalty of the game. This time Fuel newcomer Bennett Stockdale sat for the minor penalty. Indy was able to kill off the penalty.

Grima headed to the box at 18:27 with a nearly identical slashing penalty as the first period. Time expired on the period without another score.

At the end of the second frame, Fort Wayne was outshooting Indy 18-15.

3RD PERIOD

The Fuel killed off what was left of that penalty to start the period and had a few good opportunities early.

At 5:40, Cameron Supryka took a penalty for interference giving the Fuel another power play chance but the Komets killed it off.

Indy caught up to Fort Wayne in shots late in the third but still had trouble finding the back of the net.

Dugan scored for Fort Wayne at 15:00 to make it 2-0. This was quickly followed by a goal from Harrison Rees to make it 3-0 at 16:06.

With just about a minute left in regulation, the Fuel pulled Gaudreau from the goal in favor of the extra skater, however they could not score.

Fort Wayne had one empty net opportunity but the puck went wide and time expired, giving the Komets a 3-0 win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.